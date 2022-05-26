MCG Investments appoints advisory board following record year of growth

Tanya McGeehan, June Burgess, Eugene O’Neill and Mairead Mackle MBE

The news comes following a record year of growth which has seen the property investment company record its first seven figure turnover with transactions over £1.2m.

The new advisory board comprises of Mairead Mackle MBE, founder and chief executive of Tarasis Enterprises, a diverse suite of progressive businesses across several industries including healthcare, support, housing solutions and renewables.

It also includes Eugene O’Neill, managing director of Inspired Corporate Advisory and a highly experienced R&D tax credit and Capital Allowances specialist and entrepreneur and leadership coach, June Burgess, who is well-known for building and operating the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast before she sold it in 2015.

Tanya McGeehan, managing director of MCG Investments, said: “This is a very exciting time for MCG Investments and our growing list of sister companies. To have attracted three highly respected and successful local business powerhouses such as Eugene, June and Mairead to our Board is a massive boost to the company and our future plans.

“They each bring such a wealth and diverse experience that will be invaluable to me and my team as we continue to build on the growth of the company at the rate that we have been doing so over the last number of years.

“As managing director of a property investment company, I take my responsibilities very seriously from a governance, compliance and strategic perspective and I know that the advice and direction of the new Board members will be critical to the future success of the business.

“I am really looking forward to the engagement from the new Board members and our staff and wider team are also very excited to see how far we can take the company from our humble kitchen table beginnings to the boardroom going forward.”