‘Meet the Contractor’ drop-in event to be held as Enniskillen civil engineering firm appointed on second phase of multi-million investment
A main contractor has been appointed to deliver phase two of the Castlederg public realm scheme and Castle Park improvements in Co Tyrone.
Derry City and Strabane District Council announced that Enniskillen civil engineering firm Milligan Bros Ltd has been awarded the work.
Works are scheduled to commence today (August 18) and will focus on upgrades to the outer footpaths of the Diamond along with the creation of new pedestrian crossing points.
The first section to be completed will be outside the Methodist Church entrance, connecting to the central Diamond crossing, with a similar crossing to be installed on the opposite side of Main Street.
As part of the scheme, improvement works will also take place at the entrance to Castle Park/Park Road to enhance accessibility for residents and visitors. Some temporary parking restrictions will be in place during construction, but access to all premises will be maintained.
A ‘Meet the Contractor’ drop-in event will be held in early September at the Derg Valley Care and Healthy Living Centre giving local businesses and residents the opportunity to meet the project team, discuss works in their area, and obtain key contact information.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Ruairí McHugh welcomed the appointment: “This is another important step forward for Castlederg’s regeneration.
“Phase Two of Derg Active will build on the success of the first phase, improving the look, feel, and accessibility of the town centre.
“I want to thank local residents and businesses in advance for their patience and support during the works.”
The Castlederg Public Realm Scheme is funded by UK Government and the Castle Park Improvements Funded by DCSDC, DFC and DFI (Covid Recovery Fund) with delivery overseen by Derry City and Strabane District Council.