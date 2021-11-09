Moy Park commitment to net-zero takes significant step forward

The targets, covering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (scope 1 and 2), are consistent with reductions needed to keep warming to 1.5OC, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

Moy Park, working in collaboration with the Carbon Trust, has developed a pathway for its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, and is working on solutions for scope 3 emissions. The company has committed to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2040, the most progressive commitment of its kind in the sector.

The SBTi is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). It defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net zero targets in line with climate science.

To accomplish its net zero goal by 2040, Moy Park has adopted several strategies to reduce emissions, including:

Invest in emissions reduction projects in Moy Park owned facilities.

Invest in research and development projects to assist producer efforts to strengthen and scale regenerative farming practices.

Reduce scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions intensity by 30% by 2030 vs. 2019 baseline.

Have 100% renewable electricity across our facilities by 2025.

Reduce water use intensity by 15% by 2030 vs. 2019 baseline.

Kirsty Wilkins, HR and performance director at Moy Park, said: “Our journey to net zero began over a decade to go and we continue with earnest to build on our planned innovations and strategies in our key areas of emissions, energy, water, biodiversity and waste, to grow food sustainably and minimise our environmental impact.

“Having our net zero targets certified by the SBTi means that we can successfully convert ambition into action and help protect our communities and the environment for generations to come. We are collaborating closely with stakeholders right across the food supply chain to enact improved practices and reduce emissions, collectively driving change to make a meaningful difference.”

Moy Park’s group head of sustainability and risk, Declan Cunningham, added: “Moy Park recognises that any sustainable targets and solutions to global warming must be grounded in science. The approval of our targets by SBTi is a significant next step towards a smaller emissions footprint and we will continue to stretch our ambition towards Net Zero by at least 2040. Moy Park is proud to have set a science-based target, positioning us as corporate leaders of the low-carbon transition.”

As part of the Pilgrim Pride Corporation, Pilgrims and Moy Park were the first global meat and poultry companies to set a net-zero GHG emissions target by 2040. The companies are pursuing their mission of meeting the health and nutritional needs of a growing world population in a sustainable manner that preserves the planet’s resources for future generations.

