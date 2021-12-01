Moy Park keeps it cool with new Iceland contract

Ellen Wright, Moy Park brand marketing manager, pictured with Iceland Northern Ireland’s Shannon Dunn and Angelika Staszewska

This follows the recent successful launch into Iceland Ireland in July, with Moy Park winning a deal to supply its branded products to 27 of the retailer’s stores across the Republic of Ireland.

Ellen Wright, Moy Park brand marketing manager, said: “We are delighted to be strengthening our own-label reach and introducing new consumers to the Moy Park brand. This new contract is fantastic for Moy Park and builds upon our existing relationship with Iceland in the Republic of Ireland, giving us a presence in most stores across the island. Despite a challenging business environment, we continue to deliver exceptional growth and these listings significantly bolster our visibility in the marketplace.”

Sarah McDonald, head of buying, Iceland Ireland & Northern Ireland, added: “We’re passionate about supporting local suppliers and our most recent partnership with Moy Park is very much part of this long-term business focus and strategy.

“Currently, we are working with over 100 local suppliers and farmers across the island of Ireland. Iceland is undoubtably the home of frozen, but we also provide customers with a wide variety of fresh locally sourced produce. Our customers continue to be surprised when they discover the ever-expanding range of Irish products available in store and we are delighted that Moy Park products will now also be available for our shoppers to enjoy.”

