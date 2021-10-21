M&S appoints Lisburn lady, Nicola Finlay, as regional manager for Northern Ireland

Lisburn business women Nicola Finlay

Nicola succeeds Philip Conlon who takes up the role of head of division for Ireland.

Nicola brings a breadth of experience with an extensive track record in retail spanning over 15 years.

Nicola studied mathematics, statistics and computer programming at University of Ulster Jordanstown before starting her career in retailing as a Graduate Trainee with Tesco.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She progressed with Tesco from human resources manager to store manager in a number of local stores before taking up her new position with M&S.

Philip Conlon, head of division for M&S in Ireland welcomed Nicola into her new role and said: “Nicola has an exceptional track record in retail I am delighted that, as I move into my position with M&S, the role of regional manager is in excellent hands. Nicola is committed to delivering a first-class retailing experience for our loyal Northern Ireland customers and I wish her every success in her role.”

Nicola will have an integral role within the M&S leadership team responsible for the strategic delivery of retail operations across 21 M&S stores, and ensuring her colleagues are motivated to deliver a first-class shopping experience for customers.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.