New Ambassador Circle launched to promote NI as a leading international business and events destination

A new initiative, the Ambassador Circle, was launched to target and significantly grow the number of international business events hosted in Northern Ireland and promote Northern Ireland as a leading business and events destination.

The Ambassador Circle will bring together business and academic leaders in advanced manufacturing, technology, life and health sciences, food and drink and financial, professional & business services to help identify, target and attract key business events and conferences to the region.

It is a joint initiative between Invest NI, Visit Belfast, Tourism NI and Visit Derry.

Gerry Lennon, chief executive of Visit Belfast, John McGrillen, Tourism Northern Ireland chief executive, Kevin Holland, Invest NI chief executive and Sarah Gribben, Ambassador Circle programme manager

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, said: “My department’s 10X Economy Vision and the Tourism Recovery Action Plan set out bold ambitions for the economic recovery and future growth of Northern Ireland. International meetings and events play an important part in this.

“Business events and conferences generate mid-week, year-round demand to our venues, hotels and hospitality sector. They also have the unique ability and power to showcase the amazing, world-leading skills, knowledge and innovation that exist in NI putting the region on the map as an exciting place to visit, do business and invest in.

“I therefore welcome the efforts of Invest NI, Visit Belfast, Tourism NI and Visit Derry in establishing The Ambassador Circle to harness the support of the local leaders across business, research and academia to attract more business and conferences to NI.”

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, continued: “International research commissioned by Tourism NI indicates that the number one factor in attracting a conference or a meeting to a destination is the destination’s international reputation for expertise in that sector.

“I am confident that by working closely in collaboration with The Ambassador Circle, and playing to our undoubted strengths in NI, we can harness the support of NI’s business, education and research talent to attract even more national and international business events to the region, boosting visitor numbers and spend, and supporting the long-term recovery of our tourism industry.

“Following on from the recent announcement of our enhanced conference support, the launch is another important milestone and is one of a range of new initiatives we are planning to launch in partnership with our industry and stakeholders over the coming months to rebuild and grow business events. Despite intense competition, our research clearly shows there is much untapped potential for business tourism, with opportunities across NI.”

In supporting the new initiative, Kevin Holland, CEO, Invest NI, explained: “As well as providing immediate economic benefits, business events provide a high-profile opportunity to showcase NI as a place to invest and do business. This can lead to legacy benefits such as helping to grow trade, stimulate innovation and attract investment in our key industries.

“The Ambassador Circle includes five new advisory panels made up of nominated business and academic leaders. They are specifically focused on the key sectors where NI has existing and growing strength. Those on the panels will play a central role in identifying business events that could be hosted in NI. We are delighted to be a key partner in the delivery of this new initiative, and I look forward to working with the new ambassadors.”

Gerry Lennon, chief executive of Visit Belfast, added: “Around 80% of business events come to Belfast and NI through the support of an ambassador – a business or academic leader who can help us to attract events to the region within their sector. The original Belfast Ambassador programme was established by Visit Belfast over 20 years ago and has been key to our success in attracting conferences to the city region.

“The launch of the Ambassador Circle marks a new era of collaboration between tourism, economic development, education and research which will be a game-changer for tourism recovery and development.”

For more information on how we can help you bring your conference, meeting or event to Belfast, or on how to become an Ambassador, contact Sarah Gribben at Visit Belfast [email protected] and for more information visit www.meetbelfast.com/ambassadorcircle

