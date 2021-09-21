New Newcastle supermarket opens with innovative shopping experience for local community

The new build is 50% larger than the old shop and brings 10 further jobs to the site that has been serving the local community for many years, alongside a range of new services and vastly enhanced product offering now featuring almost 6,000 lines.

Eurospar Newcastle, operated by Henderson Retail, opened this summer after a 10-month build with data driven design keeping the local shopper and visitors to the town’s specific mission in mind; to pick up fresh, local food to go for now and groceries for later.

To meet such demand, the supermarket is made up of a host of hero suppliers from The Home Bakery in Rathfriland, to Kilkeel’s Cunningham’s Butchery, which now has an extended range of locally farmed meats, and Co. Down’s The Shelbourne Bakery. These suppliers sit alongside locally sourced and produced products from Henderson Wholesale including Spar Bakery, The CHEF, enjoy local and The Greengrocer’s to make up a variety of choice for the weekly shop, a ‘staycationer’ picking up the essentials and for those just passing through.

Store community representative Collette Valentine, long-term staff member Sean Brannigan and store manager Lisa McKee

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group says local is at the heart of everything in the new supermarket; “We know local shoppers in Newcastle are looking for a shopping solution that can bring them high quality fresh local meat and produce plus a range of great value ingredients to make meals over the next few days and fresh food to enjoy while on the go from our dailyDeli and Barista Bar coffee counters

“The shopper demographic is a mix of locals and those visiting this destination hotspot. Eurospar Newcastle caters to such demand with its range of fresh food and big brands and shoppers can be assured these products are sourced, farmed and made locally.”

In addition to the range available, over 1,000 big brand products have been price matched to Tesco, bringing even more value at a local level.

Lisa McKee, store manager added; “We are at the heart of the community here in Newcastle and always have been. With the bigger store, we’re able to offer even more goods and services to our shoppers, many of whom have been loyal customers for years, and we’re delighted to also provide even more local jobs for those in the area to join our thriving team.

Stevie Gibson, Deli Manager at Eurospar Newcastle

“It was very fitting to have one of our longest serving members of staff, Sean Brannigan, open the new supermarket where the old SPAR once stood. We’re proud of our community links, and Sean is a star player on the Shimna Stars Special Olympics Basketball team, the club which we support through sponsorship.

“We also sponsor our neighbours, Bryansford GAC and our community rep, Collette Valentine who engages with local clubs and organisations such as Ark Community Gardens, has recently launched the drive to fundraise and install a defibrillator outside the store. It will be available for the local community 24/7.

“We are also fundraising for our new charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children which is wonderful as Daisy Lodge is right on our doorstep. We have wonderful opportunities to ramp up all we can do for such a worthy organisation in the coming years, alongside our continued support of Foyle Search & Rescue.

“Our visitors can stay up to date with all of our community news on our designated lobby screens, which also showcase the area of outstanding beauty we are lucky enough to call home with Eurospar Newcastle.”

