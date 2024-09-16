Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Residences, the second phase of luxury retirement living apartments at the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park, is nearing completion and due to go on the sale in the coming weeks

The Residences, the second phase of luxury retirement living apartments at the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park is nearing completion and due to go on the sale in the coming weeks, the developer behind the scheme has said.

Kings Hall Balmoral said the two and three-bed luxury apartments extend its unique offering for over 55s living, offering high spec accommodation combined with either a private garden or balcony.

The development of 40 apartments also offers residents the use of exclusive shared spaces – including the Club Room, an exercise suite, a lounge with tea and coffee facilities and a reading room – to help facilitate socialising with neighbours, family or friends.

The landscaping of the development has been designed to promote a tranquil environment to relax and socialise in and will feature a community herb and kitchen garden.

Uniquely, all residents will be given membership of the Residences Club which gives exclusive benefits such as discounted subscription to Kingsbridge GP service, three years membership of the Kings Hall car share scheme, discounts at The Crafty Vintner Tasting room and off sales amongst other benefits.

Pictured is David Burrows, director at Kings Hall Balmoral

David Burrows, director at Kings Hall Balmoral, said: “The Residences at The Kings Hall bring a new level of retirement living to Northern Ireland in one of the most sought-after addresses.

"The apartments have been built to the highest specification and come with the option to use our exclusive Club Room, Lounge, Fitness Room and membership of the Residences Club. We believe that for the first time in Northern Ireland, we are offering a unique environment which provides a sociable and independent lifestyle in the heart of South Belfast

“Our first phase of the development sold out immediately and we are delighted to be launching the second phase which will go on sale in the coming weeks. The Residences set the standard for retirement living in the modern age and we look forward to welcoming our new residents.”

Situated in South Belfast, The Residences development is part of the Kings Hall Health and Wellbeing Park, the former site of the Balmoral Show, and sits adjacent to Balmoral Golf Club and close to the amenities of the Lisburn Road.