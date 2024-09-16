Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The application seeks permission for four blocks of accommodation with building heights ranging from five to nine storeys and includes 1,007 units with a mix of cluster rooms and studios

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a major student accommodation development in the heart of Belfast's Titanic Quarter are set to move forward after being recommended for approval.

Watkin Jones Group and Lacuna Developments are behind plans for a purpose-built managed student accommodation scheme on land to the northeast of Olympic House and off Queen’s Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application, submitted by Turley following a detailed pre-application discussion process, seeks permission for four blocks of accommodation with building heights ranging from five to nine storeys.

Plans for a 1,000 unit student scheme in the Titanic Quarter are set for approval (Image credit: Pixabay)

It includes 1,007 units with a mix of cluster rooms and studios.

The development will centre around a private courtyard at ground floor, providing attractive, flexible amenity space to the student residents. This courtyard will act as the hub, linking the perimeter blocks, their residents and their respective amenities.

According to a report to be scrutinised by Belfast City Council's planning committee, it is recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions and a section 76 planning agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed building is considered to be of a high-quality design, appropriate to its location that will regenerate the land and be brought forward as part of Phase 3 of the Titanic Quarter Development Framework.

As well as the recently constructed Olympic House, Belfast Metropolitan College's Titanic Campus also borders the application site. There are wider uses in the area such as residential at the Arc and the upcoming ‘Loft Lines’ development as well as hotels, offices and the Odyssey complex.