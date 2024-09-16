Major Titanic Quarter student scheme set for green light
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plans for a major student accommodation development in the heart of Belfast's Titanic Quarter are set to move forward after being recommended for approval.
Watkin Jones Group and Lacuna Developments are behind plans for a purpose-built managed student accommodation scheme on land to the northeast of Olympic House and off Queen’s Road.
The application, submitted by Turley following a detailed pre-application discussion process, seeks permission for four blocks of accommodation with building heights ranging from five to nine storeys.
It includes 1,007 units with a mix of cluster rooms and studios.
The development will centre around a private courtyard at ground floor, providing attractive, flexible amenity space to the student residents. This courtyard will act as the hub, linking the perimeter blocks, their residents and their respective amenities.
According to a report to be scrutinised by Belfast City Council's planning committee, it is recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions and a section 76 planning agreement.
The proposed building is considered to be of a high-quality design, appropriate to its location that will regenerate the land and be brought forward as part of Phase 3 of the Titanic Quarter Development Framework.
As well as the recently constructed Olympic House, Belfast Metropolitan College's Titanic Campus also borders the application site. There are wider uses in the area such as residential at the Arc and the upcoming ‘Loft Lines’ development as well as hotels, offices and the Odyssey complex.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.