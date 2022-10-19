A Northern Ireland Healthcare Recruitment company has set up a new training academy to help address the crippling shortage of healthcare professionals.

Clyn Healthcare Agency, which has its headquarters at Innovation Factory in Belfast, will provide training to attract new recruits as well as helping current staff achieve qualifications.

Dave Murphy, head of HR and operations, said the company introduced in-house training to provide the best possible preparation for all employees working with some of the most vulnerable people in NI.

He said: “There is a massive shortage of healthcare professionals in NI, so by offering free training we aim to attract new people into the sector. Our aim is to upskill our staff and encourage them to achieve industry recognised qualifications so they can progress in their careers to higher bands paying additional hourly rates.”

The new training academy is led by Clyn’s head of learning and development, Clare Harbinson, who will run a wide range of courses including an intensive three-day introduction course.

Clare explained: “I have worked in healthcare for 23 years and am currently doing my degree in nursing. I still work from time to time as a care assistant so I know what people need to do this job. After the three day training course, each new employee will be required to complete a shadow shift with an experienced operator to make sure they are confident. If it is felt that they need extra training we will provide that.”

New recruit Deimante Cerneckyte has just began working as a care assistant after completing her training. She had previously worked in cleaning and hairdressing and was interested in a career in the care system.

She continued: “I wanted to try something new and see what it was like working in a nursing home. It has been going very well and I look forward to progressing and taking on whatever training courses are available.”

From January, Clyn also plans to begin training staff in safety interventions qualification.

Ryan Lynn, an experienced Band 3 care assistant working at Mental Health Hospital, had formerly been a chef prior to the pandemic.

He stated: “Each course that I do brings me closer to becoming a paramedic. I want to work in the health and social care sector for the rest of my life. I love the job and having a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Care Assistants, Ryan Lynn and Deimante Cerneckyte with Clyn Group head of learning and development, Clare Harbinson and head of HR and operations, Dave Murphy at the healthcare recruitment company’s new training academy. The company, which has its headquarters at Innovation Factory in Belfast, will provide training to attract new recruits as well as helping current staff achieve qualifications that will allow them to progress to higher bands within the sector

The Clyn Group, which plans to expand into the UK and Ireland, is also introducing technology to help older people who are living at home by offering a buzzer that can be used to call for help linking back to the Clyn Group office.

Innovation Factory, located on the Springfield Road, houses a mix of entrepreneurs looking to start and grow their own businesses and established companies moving into new markets and developing new products.

