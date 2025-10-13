Northern Ireland Cancer Research shops to close along with 88 high street stores across the UK affecting jobs - full list
- Cancer Research UK will close 88 high street shops by May 2026, with 100 more expected by April 2027
- Around 600 staff and up to 3,000 volunteers could be affected by the closures
- Rising costs, declining footfall, and competition from resale apps like Vinted and Depop are driving the restructure
- The charity plans to focus on 320 high-performing shops and open 12 new ‘superstores’ by 2028
- The full list of affected stores spans towns and cities across the UK
A recognisable UK charity shop name has announced plans to close 88 of its high street stores across the country by May 2026.
Cancer Research UK has said its restructure will streamline operations and ensure more funds are directed towards its life-saving research. A further 100 shops are expected to shut by April 2027.
Approximately 600 paid staff members and up to 3,000 volunteers could be affected by the closures, though the charity has said it is committed to supporting those impacted, and will provide clear information and assistance throughout the process.
The decision comes as a shift towards online shopping and the popularity of resale platforms like Vinted and Depop continue to reduce footfall in physical stores.
Selling on these platforms is quick and can be done entirely from home, while charity shops require someone to physically drop items off, and customers have to go out to browse.
Charity shops also usually sell donated items at low prices, so there’s little incentive for people to donate items they could sell online for more money.
Many traditional high street charity shop locations are experiencing reduced customer visits as a result, making some shops unprofitable, while increased National Insurance contributions and inflation continue to raise staffing and energy expenses.
Cancer Research UK is focusing on maintaining around 320 high-performing shops and plans to open 12 new "superstores" by 2028 - larger, out-of-town stores that will be designed to offer more space and value to customers.
Sign up for our daily newsletter - breaking headlines and leading news sent to your inbox.
The full list of Cancer Research UK stores closing by May 2026:
Aberdeen – 19 Rosemount Viaduct, AB25 1NE
Airdrie – 5 Bank Street, ML6 6AF
Balham – 168 Balham High Road, SW12 9BW
Ballymena – 49 Ballymoney Street, BT43 6AN
Banbury – 9 Parsons Street, OX16 5LW
Barnstaple – Gammon Walk, EX31 1DJ
Belfast – 17 Bloomfield Avenue, BT4 1RX
Biggleswade – 24 High Street, SG18 0JL
Birkenhead – Borough Pavement, CH41 2XX
Birmingham (Erdington) – 245 High Street, B23 6SS
Bognor – 1–2 Clock Walk, PO21 1SG
Bolton – 6 Newport Street, BL1 1NB
Bradford – 34–36 Ivegate, BD1 1SW
Burton-on-Trent – 25 Station Street, DE14 1AU
Chesham – 34 High Street, HP5 1EP
Clevedon – 1 Station Road, BS21 6NH
Clydebank – 23 Sylvania Way South, G81 2UA
Coatbridge – 20–22 Main Street, ML5 3AE
Cotteridge (Birmingham) – 20 Watford Road, B30 1JA
Crewe – 10 Market Street, CW1 2EG
Derby (Allenton) – 826 Osmaston Road, DE24 9AA
Dewsbury – 22 Longcauseway, WF12 8EN
Dudley – 258 Castle Street, DY1 1LQ
East Barnet – 276 East Barnet Road, EN4 8TD
Edinburgh (Corstorphine) – 9–10 Ormiston Terrace, EH12 7SJ
Epping – 197 High Street, CM16 4BL
Fakenham – 26 Market Place, NR21 9BS
Falkirk – 18 Vicar Street, FK1 1JL
Galashiels – 55 High Street, TD1 1RZ
Gillingham – 90 High Street, ME7 1AX
Glasgow – 420–424 Victoria Road, G42 8YZ
Gosport – 98 High Street, PO12 1DS
Gravesend – 34 New Road, DA11 0AB
Halesowen – 79 High Street, B63 3BQ
Harrogate – 24A Oxford Street, HG1 1PU
Hazel Grove (Stockport) – 129B–C London Road, SK7 4HH
Hemel Hempstead – 101 Marlowes, HP1 1LF
High Wycombe – 8 Church Street, HP11 2DE
Hornchurch – 8 Station Lane, RM12 6NJ
Keswick – 24 Main Street, CA12 5JD
King’s Lynn – 61 High Street, PE30 1AY
Lancaster – 54–54A Market Street, LA1 1HS
Leeds – 28 Lands Lane, LS1 6LB
Lincoln – 254 High Street, LN2 1HW
Lisburn – 4 Smithfield Square, BT28 1AD
Louth – 20 Market Place, LN11 9PD
Ludlow – 3 Castle Street, SY8 1AS
Maidenhead – 101 High Street, SL6 1JX
Maidstone – 19 Gabriels Hill, ME15 6HR
Market Drayton – 27 High Street, TF9 1QF
Melton Mowbray – 6 South Parade, LE13 0PU
Merthyr Tydfil – 14 Graham Way, CF47 8BT
Mill Hill – 37 The Broadway, NW7 3DA
Moreton – 242 Hoylake Road, CH46 6AD
Newark – 26 Stodman Street, NG24 1AW
Newcastle-under-Lyme – 19 Ironmarket, ST5 1RF
Northwood – 38 Green Lane, HA6 2QB
Paddock Wood – 5 Commercial Road, TN12 6EN
Penrith – 10 Angel Lane, CA11 7BP
Perth – 27 Scott Street, PH1 5TQ
Redditch – 4 Market Place, B98 8AA
Redruth – 71 Fore Street, TR15 2AF
Retford – 25 Carolgate, DN22 6BZ
Ross-on-Wye – 11 Market Place, HR9 5NU
Rotherham – 74 Effingham Street, S65 1AL
Rushden – 22 High Street, NN10 0PW
Selby – 40A Gowthorpe, YO8 4ET
Sevenoaks – 137 High Street, TN13 1UX
Shrewsbury – 9 High Street, SY1 1SP
Sidmouth – 19 Fore Street, EX10 8AL
Skipton – 91 Caroline Square, BD23 1DA
Slough – 8 Park Street, SL1 1PD
Southend-on-Sea – 5 Warrior House, Southchurch Road, SS1 2LZ
St Ives – 6 High Street, TR26 1RR
Stalybridge – 44A Grosvenor Road, SK15 1RR
Stockport – 26 Princes Street, SK1 1SE
Stoke (Plymouth) – 44 Devonport Road, PL3 4DH
Swansea – 19 Union Street, SA1 3EH
Swindon – 28 Havelock Street, SN1 1DQ
Tiverton – 15 Bampton Street, EX16 6AA
Urmston – 16 Station Road, M41 9JN
Welling – 26C Bellegrove Road, DA16 3PU
Welwyn Garden City – 20 Howardsgate, AL8 6BQ
West Bromwich – 203 High Street, B70 7QZ
Whitby – 70 Baxtergate, YO21 1BL
Wick – 36 Bridge Street, KW1 4NG
Wigston – 6 Bell Street, LE18 1AD
Workington – 26–32 Murray Road, CA14 2AG
Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.