The specialised equipment produced by Dungannon’s Mallaghan will be used by CATRION at airports across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of its comprehensive inflight catering strategy

Northern Ireland firm Mallaghan has agreed a deal to produce 85 catering trucks over the next four years for Saudi Arabian aircraft catering company CATRION.

The specialised equipment will be used by CATRION at airports across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of its comprehensive inflight catering strategy, which aims to enhance customer experience while ensuring operational efficiency and sustainability.

A global leader in the manufacturing of Ground Support Equipment (GSE), the Co Tyrone firm’s products are currently sold in more than 100 countries across the world with aviation clients as Aer Lingus, British Airways, dnata catering, Emirates, Etihad, Gate Gourmet, Menzies Aviation, Newrest, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, and Swissport.

Ronan Mallaghan, CEO of Mallaghan, said: "CATRION has been a valued Mallaghan partner since 2012, and we are thrilled to collaborate once again as part of our multifaceted approach focused on agility, cost optimisation, operational excellence and environmental responsibility.

“Mallaghan’s relationship with CATRION underscores our dedication to manufacturing GSE that exceeds existing standards of quality and performance, and we have no doubt that our catering trucks will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of CATRION, owing to their renowned reliability and advanced technological features.

“We look forward to continuing our support of CATRION in its mission to deliver exceptional catering services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Wajdy Al Ghabban, CEO of CATRION, pictured with Ronan Mallaghan, CEO of Mallaghan, announcing a deal between global GSE manufacturer Mallaghan and Saudi Arabian aircraft catering company CATRION. The agreement will see Mallaghan produce 85 catering trucks over the next four years for use by CATRION at airports across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

CATRION is an organisation rooted in Saudi hospitality and is committed to the highest standard of catering, travel, events, and support services.

Mallaghan recently welcomed CATRION representatives to its Dungannon headquarters, where they were provided with insights into the manufacturing process and Mallaghan’s engineering expertise.

Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Sarhan, chairman of CATRION, added: "CATRION continually strives for growth and success, and we share Mallaghan’s dedication to innovation within our industry.

“The addition of Mallaghan’s catering trucks to our fleet will enable us to further enhance the standard of service we provide and maintain CATRION’s reputation for excellence.

