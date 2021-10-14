Northern Ireland firm offers first virtual Covid-19 testing method for travellers

Thanks to the new service, travellers can now become certified for safe travel virtually while travelling to or back from a foreign country.

The service allows travellers to complete the test online with one of Jace Medical’s medical professionals who will certify the results of the test via video conferencing, eliminating the need to visit a testing centre.

JACE Medical is a UKAS recognised provider listed on the government’s website. The company offers a range of tests for pre departure with certification including PCR, Antigen and antibody tests in addition to the tests required on return to the UK including Day 2, 5 and 8.

JACE Medical has introduced the first virtual testing studio for customers using its travelling service Check2Go

JACE Medical has several testing clinics in Northern Ireland and Donegal including at McCausland Airport Car Parking at Belfast International Airport, Letterkenny and Bridgend in Donegal and a new testing centre opening in Londonderry soon. It also operates a mobile service which can deliver home testing by a medical professional, if necessary.

However the new service is aimed at travellers who wish to self-administer a test at home.

Dr John T. Doherty, CEO of JACE Medical, said: “Travelling can be a stressful process with the current regulations, particularly when you have to find a testing centre. That’s why we’ve introduced the new virtual testing service to our Check2Go product.

“Travellers can self-test from the comfort of their own home or accommodation if travelling and a medical professional will observe, offer guidance and certify the negative test and required documentation through video conferencing. It reduces the stress of having to seek out a testing centre particularly when abroad where people, more than likely, don’t speak the language.

“People want to travel again, but as it currently stands the testing process can feel overwhelming. Check2Go provides our customers with a one-stop shop to make travelling abroad as easy as it can possibly be.”

The Check2Go service also offers PCR testing for pre and post travel and enables consumers to purchase their test online, receive their test in the post, drop the self-administered test to one of JACE Medical’s clinics, or use a partner lab’s drop boxes across the UK.

On receipt of the sample, they receive the results and travel certification for pre departure tests within 24 hours.

The testing provider is now one of the cheapest providers in Ireland and is shipping to customers across the UK and Ireland.

For information on JACE Medical and guidance on testing requirements, please visit: www.jacemedical.co.uk

