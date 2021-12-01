Northern Ireland Game of Thrones Studio Tour opens in February 2022 - and tickets on sale

Video: Take a look around the all-new, epic experience at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Linen Mill Studios, Banbridge have announced that the highly-anticipated official Game of Thrones Studio Tour will open to the public on February 4 2022.

Located at one of the acclaimed series’ original filming locations, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour will transport fans into the heart of Westeros to see breathtaking imagery, captivating sets, original props and costumes and more behind-the-scenes elements from the hit HBO series.

The brand new 110,000-square-foot interactive experience will allow fans to explore a vast array of original sets, costumes, props and set pieces, with the aim of bringing visitors closer to the Seven Kingdoms than ever before.

Fans can step inside the iconic Great Hall at Winterfell where Jon Snow was proclaimed the “King in the North,” see Daenerys Targaryen’s imposing Dragonstone throne, delve into the incredible props, weaponry and visual effects of Game of Thrones and learn more about the skills and craftmanship that helped bring the show to life on screen. The immersive experience brings Westeros to life and will evoke the show’s epic scale -- from King’s Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall and the lands beyond.

Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be opening the doors to the first-ever Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios. Knowing you are in the very same spot where some of the series’ most memorable

moments were filmed is an incredible feeling and we know fans of the franchise will feel the same when they see the rich detail in the sets, costumes and props up close and personal.”

Andrew Webb and David Browne, executive directors at Linen Mill Studios, explained: “We are thrilled to confirm February 4 2022 opening date of Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios and to officially launch global ticket sales. This incredible and unique experience is set to bring the making of the show to life like never before and we look forward with much excitement to welcoming fans and visitors from near and far as we throw open the Studio Tour doors and start a new chapter in the Game of Thrones story here in Northern Ireland. After many years as a closed and ‘off limits’ film studio, it is now time for fans from across the world to step inside the Seven Kingdoms and make their own personal journey through the world of Westeros at Linen Mill Studios.”

John McGrillen, chief executive of Tourism NI, continued: “We are delighted to welcome the official launch of Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge. There is no doubt it will be a world-class facility with global standout as the only permanent licensed Game of Thrones Studio Tour experience in the world.

“Game of Thrones has transformed Northern Ireland into a globally recognised screen tourism destination and the launch of the Studio Tour will give visitors another compelling reason to come here and explore the iconic venue which was used to film the series. I am confident that this attraction will inspire tourists to visit Northern Ireland from near and far.”

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, added: “The announcement regarding the opening date of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios is excellent news for overseas tourism to Northern Ireland. Game of Thrones Studio Tour will be a world-class visitor attraction, providing fans of the series and people interested in the making of film and TV with another reason to choose Northern Ireland. Tourism Ireland will be pulling out all the stops to promote Game of Thrones Studio Tour and Northern Ireland, in 2022 and beyond.”

Guest and staff safety is the number one priority at Game of Thrones Studio Tour. Our aim is to ensure that all guests enjoy the Studio Tour experience safe in the knowledge that effective social distancing and hygiene measures are in place.

HBO’s Game of Thrones has aired in over 207 countries and territories, culminating in record-setting ratings, and over its eight seasons, the show became one of the biggest and most iconic series in television history. Having recently celebrated “The Iron Anniversary” in April 2021, which marked 10 years since the first episode hit television screens, Game of Thrones continues to engage passionate fans and ignite audiences’ excitement with the next iteration of the franchise, House of the Dragon, slated to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022.