One of Strabane’s most famous sons has been honoured with the unveiling of a blue plaque in the home town of Alexander Ector Orr, known as the founder of the New York subway.

Largely forgotten in local history, Alexander Ector Orr (1831-1914) was a local businessman and the founder of the New York subway after immigrating to the east coast of America in 1851 aged 19.

The plaque was unveiled by Deputy Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Alderman Darren Guy, and is located at the Bowling Green. Orr is one of five individuals to be commemorated in the second series of Ulster History Circle blue plaques to be funded by Derry City and Strabane Council.

The plaque was unveiled by Deputy Mayor of Londonderry and Strabane, Alderman Darren Guy pictured with Dr Paul Roelle, management officer of the US Consulate in Belfast

Alexander E. Orr is best known for his lead role in the foundation of the New York subway system which opened on October 27, 1904, after a construction period of four years. Orr becoming a successful businessman following his emigration from Tyrone in 1850 at the age of 19. He was also active in public life, notably as chairman of the Rapid Transit Board, tasked with constructing a subway for the city.

The initial 9.1 mile-long line ran from City Hall in lower Manhattan to 145th Street and Broadway in Harlem. The day after his death on June 3, 1914, the NY Public Service Committee unanimously passed a minute that the name of Mr Orr would ‘always be linked with the development of rapid transit facilities in New York’.

Speaking after the unveiling, Ald. Guy said: “The blue plaque is a wonderful way to celebrate our links with the US and to highlight the important role that many local people played in the foundation of the nation. Alexander Ector Orr was hugely significant in the development of the New York transport network, and he should be remembered here in his home town where I hope more people will now find out about his significant achievements.”

One of Strabane’s most famous sons has been honoured this week with the unveiling of a blue plaque in the home town of Alexander Ector Orr, known as the founder of the New York subway. Pictured is the vice-chair of the Ulster History Circle Eibhlin Mhic Aoidh, Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Darren Guy, Dr Paul Roelle, management officer of the US Consulate in Belfast with guests after the unveiling

Alexander E. Orr was originally born in Camus in Strabane, but there appears to be no trace remaining of the Orr family home.

There are currently five other blue plaques located in Strabane honouring George Sigerson, Ezekiel J. Donnell, Annie Russell Maunder, William Starrat and Brian O’Nolan.

Chairman of the Ulster History Circle, Chris Spurr, added: “Alexander Ector Orr is known as ‘the Father of the New York Subway’ for arranging the financing and construction of this major rapid transport system which opened almost 120 years ago in October 1904.