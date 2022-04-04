Omagh’s Loughtec announces six-figure cyber partnership with Darktrace

The partnership will see LoughTec become Darktrace’s first Northern-Ireland based value-added reseller, generating six-figure revenues in the first year.

LoughTec will provide full consultancy and implementation support to UK and Irish-based customers, further strengthening its positioning in the cyber market across the region.

Darktrace (DARK:L) is a global leader in cyber security AI, delivering world-class technology that protects over 6,500 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware, cloud and SaaS attacks. Their fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it.

LoughTec IT systems architect, Adrian Kelly

Headquartered in Cambridge, the company has 1,700 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was also named one of TIME magazine’s ‘Most Influential Companies’ for 2021.

Darktrace clients include McLaren Group and Pizza Hut.

Jonathan Adams, cyber security territory manager at LoughTec, said: “We are all aware of the constant threat that cyber attacks present, with

news stories appearing every day in the news, especially at the moment. At LoughTec, we aim to protect our customers from these threats, with the best possible solutions for the job.

“This led us to partner with the global leader in AI Cyber Security, Darktrace. Their expert knowledge surrounding cyber security and their market-leading AI cyber defence platform allows us to further strengthen our cybersecurity suite and deliver enhanced protection to our Irish and UK customers.”

Andrew Tsonchev, director of Technology at Darktrace, added: “Dartkrace is thrilled to welcome LoughTec to its partner community. As cyber-threats targeting governments, businesses and critical infrastructure become more complex and sophisticated than ever before, it is crucial that these organizations are armed with AI technology capable of detecting and stopping the most novel and stealthy attacks out there. This new partnership will empower more forward-thinking organizations to embrace this technology and fight back against emerging threats across all critical parts of the digital business.”

LoughTec has an extensive track record in assisting customers with their IT infrastructure and cyber security across several sectors, including pharmaceutical, education, health, agri- food and security. Clients include BidX1, Europe’s leading digital property investment platform, EuroAuctions and Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

