Ormeau Business Park launch historical tour-guided walks in South Belfast

The ‘Walk with Ormeau’ tour will take place on October 27 from 12.30 to 2pm and will be the first in a series of monthly walks. It aims to take a group of 10-15 people in South Belfast on an educational journey about the history of the Gasworks and the rest of the Ormeau Road back in its heyday.

John Bradbury will be the tour guide for the walk. John is a history author who hosts events specialising in local Belfast history.

The tour will kick-off with a brief history of the Gasworks and move onto the Meter House, which recorded gas consumption for the city, the Albert Memorial Clock, Ormeau Baths, Linen Storehouses, and dive into the background of Francis Joy who set up the Cromac Mill.

John Bradbury, tour guide for ‘Walk with Ormeau’

Participants will then learn about the historical events of Donegall Pass, Klondyke Building, North Sports Ground, Hatfield House, Sean Graham Bookmakers, Balfour Avenue Business Park, 70s Boat Club Dances, Ormeau Bridge, Ormeau Park, the former Apollo Cinema, Ormeau Road Church, and the Corr Family Mural.

Patricia McNeill, Manager at OBP, said they are looking forward to sharing the history of the Ormeau Road with locals.

“We are really excited to be able to share the truly unique history of the Ormeau Road with our tenants and locals in South Belfast and to have a tour-guide of John Bradbury’s talent and experience onboard will make it an experience to remember!”

OBP is currently celebrating 21 years at the Gasworks site in South Belfast and throughout this has maintained high occupancy levels with its first three tenants still in the park today. Currently, the site is home to around 23 businesses, employing more than 171 people.

To book your place on the tour please contact Patricia McNeill at [email protected] or call 028 9033 9906.

