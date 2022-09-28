Parr Facilities Management ups the ante for growth with Radius

Building services, fit-out, and facilities management firm Parr Facilities Management has partnered with leading business solutions company Radius to deliver a major digital business transformation of its telecoms infrastructure, adding more mobile and cloud-based assets to support its growing remote-working teams. Pictured are Stephen McQuoid, Ireland Director at Radius Connect and John Warren, managing director at Parr Facilities Management

Belfast building services, fit-out and facilities management firm Parr Facilities Management is driving new growth opportunities across the UK and Ireland following a major digital business transformation designed to enable its continued plans for expansion.

Parr FM is one of Northern Ireland’s most successful facilities management companies with a stellar roster of major clients including BOC, GLL, Triangle Housing, NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS), Co-op, Lidl, and Boots.

The mechanical and electrical services specialist which recently opened a new Glasgow hub as part of its growth ambitions has partnered with leading business solutions company Radius to help maintain its growth momentum.

In March, the company announced an investment of £1million with the launch of a new specialist renewables company, Parr Renewables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creating over 20 new jobs, Parr Renewables collaborates with colleagues across its teams to deliver tailored sustainable energy solutions.

From telecoms to telematics, Radius has been helping Parr FM to connect its teams seamlessly and digitally in every region, improving turnaround times, productivity, cost management and project success.

Under the stewardship of Radius’ telecoms arm Radius Connect, Parr FM, which has more than 200 staff in offices in Belfast, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow, is transforming its telecoms infrastructure, adding more mobile and cloud-based assets to support its growing remote-working teams.

Committed to paperless working and more streamlined reporting, Parr has more than 210 mobile phones in use as part of a top-tech upgrade which includes the installation of a cloud-based hosted phone system that provides the flexibility and security required to support its dynamic business needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A company with a fleet of more than 130 vehicles on the road in every region, Parr has also just installed specialist GPS telematics, delivered by Radius Telematics, allowing it to keep track and improve efficiencies among its mobile teams and which complements the introduction of a dedicated fuel card system provided by Radius to manage fuel consumption and cost.

Parr Facilities Management managing director, John Warren, said: “In a fast-changing business and economic landscape where we manage multiple, concurrent projects in all jurisdictions, we are acutely focused on investing in the best technology to ensure that we maintain our dynamism, responsiveness, and competitive edge to support our growing client base.

“Working with Radius, we’ve introduced a range of significant tools that has enabled us to work better, faster and at maximum productivity to ensure that we continually deliver for our clients on time and on budget. I’m delighted with the transformation we’ve made in just a few months and the difference our investment in Radius has made to our company and the wider team.”

Part of Sunday Times’ Top Track 100 companies, Radius, which has more than 40,000 customers in Ireland in telecoms, fuel cards and telematics, owns DCI, the island’s largest fuel card business which last year celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its Radius Connect provides mobile, fixed line and cloud services based on solutions from industry-leading providers such as Microsoft, Vodafone, O2, EE, NFON and Gamma, counting CBRE, Deli Lites, UPU Industries, Shelbourne Motors and John Minnis Estate Agents are also among its top-tier clients.

Stephen McQuoid, Ireland director at Radius Connect, added: “With a diverse, award-winning portfolio of business solutions designed to deliver growth and capacity and help drive innovation, Radius is recognised and trusted for providing an outstanding customer experience.

“Our success is built on the partnerships we develop with our clients, and we are delighted to be supporting Parr FM in its nationwide strategy for growth.

“As one of Northern Ireland’s experienced, focused companies, we wish John and all the team continued success as we reaffirm our commitment to assisting in delivering its plans and ambitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Radius Connect booked in with Hastings Hotel Group to provide enhanced mobile telecommunications to staff right across its Northern Ireland property estate. A client of Radius Connect for more than a decade, the Hastings Hotels team took delivery of a new fleet of handsets, bolt-on data sharing and cost-saving international roaming to keep everyone continuously connected as part of a ‘wrap-around’ customer care package.

Based in Crewe in England with offices in 18 countries, Radius says it is “actively pursuing an international diversification strategy” to provide customers with a range of business services across telecoms, electric vehicle charge points, telematics, insurance and fuel cards.

Last year, Radius Connect relocated to a new state-of-the-art grade A office in Belfast’s Clarendon Dock as part of a multi-million-pound investment which brings together its fuel card, telecoms and telematics divisions in a move integral to the integration of its businesses across the UK and Ireland.