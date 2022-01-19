Phoenix Natural Gas NI retains five star rating and awarded sector leader status

GRESB is an industry-driven organisation committed to assessing the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sustainability performance of Real Estate and Infrastructure assets around the globe. It has become the preeminent and most well-established standard used by institutional investors to measure and benchmark the ESG sustainability performance of their portfolios and funds.

This was the sixth year of participation by Phoenix Natural Gas, who in addition to scoring 97% and being global sector leader for gas distribution companies, maintained their maximum 5-star GRESB rating and were placed in the top 10 of the 549 companies who took part across the globe.

Speaking about the company’s achievements, Kailash Chada, group chief finance officer at Phoenix Natural Gas, said: “It’s become increasingly important for companies to consider and assess the social and environmental impacts of their works and we’re delighted to once again be recognised in the GRESB Assessment for our performance in these areas.

Phoenix Natural Gas Group chief finance officer, Kailash Chada with the company’s head of compliance and support services, Gareth Wright

“Now more than ever, it’s important that all businesses look at their operating practices and how they will support a sustainable future. For us that means delivering efficient, sustainable energy solutions to domestic and business energy users and providing industry leadership that supports decarbonisation locally.”

Speaking about the assessment, Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of GRESB, continued: “Across the globe, organizations are demonstrating a deep commitment to ESG integration while making important strides towards a more sustainable future for us all.

“ESG transparency and improving overall performance have never been more important, and it is inspiring to see such a high level of dedication from the industry.”

Recognising sector leaders, such as Phoenix Natural Gas, Sebastien, added: “GRESB Sector Leaders are the organizations that are setting the pace and driving progress toward a net zero future. We are proud to recognize your determination, achievement, and leadership in creating a more sustainable world.”

