Plumbing and heating engineer from Kilkeel reaches final of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021

A plumbing and heating engineer from Kilkeel is celebrating after seeing off hundreds of other tradespeople to reach the final of the renowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021 competition.

Damian Sherry, 33 has been shortlisted and will join nine other worthy contestants from across the UK & Ireland to go head-to-head to win the coveted title.

With 12 years of experience as a plumbing and heating engineer, Damian has been selected after demonstrating a real passion for the trade, showcasing his exceptional skills, drive, and determination to go above and beyond for his customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Damian Sherry, 33, has been in the trade for 12 years and owns Damian Sherry Plumbing & Heating

Damian set up his own business two years ago after struggling with his mental health which, in part, was the result of difficulties at work. Since then, with the freedom of being his own boss and a keen passion to help others, Damian’s business has continued to grow and he now has a young apprentice working for him.

As part of his ongoing commitment to giving back, Damian was involved in various work at the Nightingale hospitals during the peak of the pandemic, and supported the local community on nights and weekends by completing emergency call outs.

The standard of the 10 finalists is incredibly high and Damian, who runs Damian Sherry Plumbing & Heating, will aim to impress a panel of judges with his examples of excellent workmanship and dedication to the trade during a two-day virtual final event in September.

The winner will be crowned during Screwfix LIVE and will take home the ultimate £20,000 prize bundle comprising of tech, tools, and training.

Damian Sherry is hoping to be crowned this year’s Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition winner

Damian, said: “I really enjoy helping and mentoring young people who are starting-off in the trade, I find it incredibly rewarding to share my knowledge and watch them grow. I’m thrilled to have reached the final of this fantastic competition and feel my experience and skill-set would make me a strong and dedicated ambassador for Screwfix.”

Simon Jackson, Customer and Digital director at Screwfix, added: “We recognise the importance of supporting our nations tradespeople, and we want to reward them for their hard work and for continually supporting their customers and local communities. We have seen many, high quality entrants this year and our top ten finalists have done incredibly well to get this far. I look forward to meeting the finalists as we look to crown one high calibre individual as Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2021. I’d like to congratulate Damian for reaching the final and I wish all the finalists the best of luck.”

During the final later this week, Damian will face a panel of industry-leading judges including representatives from the NICEIC, CIPHE, FMB and 2019 winner, Darren McGhee. The winner will be announced on October 1.

To find out more about this competition, please visit screwfix.com/stt

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.