A top Dunmurry gastropub has unveiled a stylish new ‘Green House’ extension as part of a major renovation programme that has created 25 new jobs since opening.

Millies Public House & Kitchen has completed the final phase of its renovation programme with the introduction of a spectacular and breath-taking glass-sided dining and bar area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Green House can seat up to 70 customers and offers a modern and luxurious all-day dining experience using local, seasonal produce and an extensive menu of classic drinks and signature cocktails.

Top Dunmurry gastropub, Millies Public House & Kitchen, has unveiled a stylish new ‘Green House’ extension as part of a major renovation programme that has created 25 new jobs since opening. The ambitious renovation programme has included transforming the main bar area, the expansion of the gastro kitchen and the introduction of a new lounge area, exclusive VIP balcony and private hire space. Pictured launching Millies’ stylish new ‘Green House’ is Eoin Trainor-O’Neill, Manager, and Ciara Hamill, Bar Staff Member.

The dramatic all-glass sided exterior wall takes centre stage in the new dining and bar area that boasts a chic interior, polished herringbone flooring, bespoke lighting, and luxuriant emerald green foliage.

Millies Public House & Kitchen opened in 2021 and the family-run business has undertaken major project work over the last two years to transform the popular Dunmurry establishment into a welcoming, stylish, bustling pub and restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ambitious renovation programme has included transforming the main bar area, the expansion of the gastro kitchen and the introduction of a new lounge area, exclusive VIP

balcony and private hire space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening, the investment has created 12 full-time and 13 part-time jobs across a variety of roles in the business, with the Green House directly responsible for the creation of two part-time positions.

Eoin Trainor-O’Neill, manager of Millies Public House & Kitchen and who has been instrumental in bringing the pub and restaurant’s vision to life, said: “Our stylish and chic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green House is the final jewel in the crown of our project works that have transformed Millies into an award-winning gastropub.

“This significant investment helps us to further refine and evolve our offering, ensuring we continue to offer unforgettable experiences to our local and international customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Millies truly offers something for everyone. From a modern bar with an array of stylish cocktails to a spacious restaurant where the food is every bit as good as any top local

restaurant, a trendy and exclusive VIP balcony and private suite for hire, and now a breath-taking glass-sided dining and bar area with lush green interior and tables made from locally repurposed timber.”

Advertisement Hide Ad