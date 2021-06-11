Rebecca McKinney teams up with Belfast One to offer a Fashion Trend Clinic

Through the Belfast One Fashion Trend Clinic, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday, June 14 and runs until Thursday, June 17 on Rebecca’s Instagram page (@rebecca_mckinney1), viewers of the themed videos will be given an insight into all this season’s top looks, available from retailers in the Belfast One area and will be encouraged to head into the city centre to shop the featured styles and support local businesses.

Rebecca will give advice to women of a range of ages, sizes and with various style preferences on what to wear for going back to the office or social occasions including girls’ nights out.

Stylist and Cool FM presenter Rebecca said: “After a tough year where the uniform of loungewear and anything with an elasticated waist have become the norm, I think we all could do with a little help to look our best as we step out in public again. I’m thrilled to partner with Belfast One to help women facing fashion dilemmas post lockdown and I hope that it inspires many more people to come back into the city centre and see for themselves what our retailers have to offer.

“It’s been a long year with many challenges and I believe we could all do with lifting our mood a little by refreshing our wardrobes and feeling more confident as we look forward to what will hopefully be a great summer, socialising safely once again.”

Kathleen McBride, managing director of Belfast One, added: “In Belfast One we are fortunate to have a great mix of high street brands and independent retailers, some of which are unique to the city centre.

“It has been wonderful for our retailers to welcome shoppers back in store over the last few weeks and to see the energy and vibrancy our visitors bring as they support local businesses which have shown resilience amid the challenges of the last year. We’re delighted to be working with the very stylish Rebecca as she helps women find great style solutions, all available here in Belfast One.”

Viewers can also take part in competitions to win a £100 Belfast City Centre Gift card each day from Monday to Thursday.

