RiverRidge introduces ESG Strategy with its sights firmly on the future

RiverRidge, Northern Ireland’s leading waste management company has formally launched its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy, entitled Rethinking Our Future.

This announcement follows the company’s signing of the Business In the Community’s Climate Action Pledge in October where it publicly committed to reducing its absolute scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and to work towards measuring and reporting its scope 3 GHG emissions.

The formal announcement of its ESG Strategy will see the company, which employs nearly 300 people over five locations across Northern Ireland, publicly report annually on its performance against a set of core principles and ambitions.

RiverRidge CEO, Brett Ross

With offices in Belfast, Coleraine, Londonderry, Portadown and Mallusk, RiverRidge has been at the forefront of change and innovation over the last 10 years.

It has contributed to substantial change that not only impacts the resource efficiency of the company, but has had a real and meaningful impact on its customers, including local Councils and large and small commercial entities.

Highlighting the firm’s long-term vision within the local community, Brett Ross, chief executive officer of RiverRidge, said: “In a short period of time, we have seen so much change in the places where we work and live.

“That pace of change has been fast, and, is being driven to a large extent by the younger generation, who are challenging the status quo and demanding positive changes throughout our society that will shape all our futures.

“We not only want to recognise this change, but aim to embrace it.

“As a result, we have adopted Rethinking Our Future, a dynamic and evolving ESG strategy, which sees RiverRidge taking a long-term view of our business, our place within the community and the planet, as well as looking after our people.”

RiverRidge’s ESG Strategy, Rethinking Our Future, builds on the company’s vision – to treat waste as a valuable resource to ensure a positive outcome for our planet. It is underpinned by three core principles;

Leading the way as a responsible and sustainable business,

Looking after our people, customers and communities and

Protecting the environment and driving the circular economy through innovation.

Initially acquired in 2011, the company has undergone substantial investment over the past number of years which has transformed it from a small skip hire and landfill business to the fully integrated waste recovery operation it is today.

Dale Guest, chief financial officer of RiverRidge, who has led the formulation of the ESG Strategy, continued: “What sets RiverRidge apart is a passion for innovation and a commitment to sustainability.

“For the last nine months, we have been working with our key stakeholders and the KPMG Sustainable Futures Team to develop our sustainability roadmap and reporting framework, both of which are key to enabling us to deliver on our five-year strategy.

“By delivering on our core ambitions, which include investing over £50 million in innovative technology to protect the planet, transitioning 100% of our fleet to renewable power, and making a 100% commitment to diversity and inclusion across the group, RiverRidge intends to make a real difference through our Rethinking Our Future strategy.”