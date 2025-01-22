Share Energy commits to price freeze for customers amidst market challenges
Locally owned energy provider, Share Energy says it will freeze its prices, despite price hikes by other power companies.
Share Energy, owned and managed by three local entrepreneurs, said the decision was made following an “era of fluctuating energy costs” where many households and companies were struggling to stay financially afloat.
Despite the economic challenges in the energy market, Share Energy has maintained the lowest standard rate in the market and pledged to share 50% of its profits with domestic and commercial customers—a bold step that the company claims redefines fairness in energy pricing.
This latest price freeze guarantees that customers will pay the same standard tariff until April. CEO Damian Wilson emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting households amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
“At Share Energy, we understand the immense pressure families and businesses are under”, he said.
"We were built on the promise of fairness and transparency, and our price freeze is a testament to that commitment. We want our customers to feel protected from the unpredictability of the market.”
He added, “The past few years have been turbulent for the industry with increasing costs meaning many families struggle to pay their bills, yet energy companies are reporting record-breaking profits.
“At Share Energy we want to be different. Our decision to freeze prices will hopefully reassure our customers of our commitment to deliver affordable energy to the businesses and communities we serve.”
