Sharon from Newtownards wins NI Hairdresser of the Year for the third time at the British Hairdressing Awards

Newtownards hairdresser, Sharon Malcolm

Proprietor of Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing, Sharon also took home one of the top awards for ‘Trend Image of the Year’ - the second consecutive year that Sharon has won this accolade.

Held at Grosvenor House, this is the third time that Sharon has won the Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year accolade achieving her personal goal of being welcomed into the (Hairdressers Journal) British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame.

Celebrating 21 years in business in October, this latest honour for Sharon is one of the highest achievements in hairdressing and achieving a place in the Hall of Fame is no mean feat.

Sharon said: “From I was a young girl, all I ever wanted to be was a hairdresser. Since opening Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing, it’s been my long-held goal to be named as Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year three times and fulfil my dream of being inducted into the British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame.

“Proving that you should never give up on your dreams, I was a Northern Ireland finalist for nine years before first winning Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year in 2014 for my collection ‘Bella’. In 2019, I was crowned Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year for a second time with my collection ‘Desire’, and in 2020 I won the Trend Image of the Year category. This year, I’m completely honoured and thrilled to have been named NI Hairdresser of the Year for a third time for my latest collection, ‘Presence’ and to have won Trend Image of the year again – what a night!.”

Thanking her family and customers, Sharon added: “I am absolutely elated about this win, particularly following what has been such a challenging couple of years for many families and business owners. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of my customers and my incredible team for their ongoing support over the past two years. We are incredibly grateful to have such loyal customers, many of whom have been supporting the salon for 21 years.”

One of Sharon’s images from the ‘Presence’ collection was also named as winner in the national category, ‘Trend Image of the Year’ and the winner of the British Hairdresser of the Year was announced as Robert Eaton.

