Stewart Travel in Belfast celebrates 50th anniversary

Dougie Muir, manager with customers John Momville and Donnah Momville enjoy the anniversary celebrations at the Belfast branch

The firm opened its first store in 1972, and has not looked back with business ‘busier than ever’.

The firm’s director of retail, Linda Boyd, explained: “It’s hard to believe but in those days you could have picked up an all-inclusive holiday for just £50-a-head and bell-bottom trousers and miniskirts were in vogue. While fashions may have changed some things stay the same - our award-winning travel are still here to cut through the clutter and help find clients the perfect holidays.

“We are busier than ever right now. But we’re also especially proud every branch has become a part of their community.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the anniversary, store teams celebrated with cake and fizz and launched a prize draw giving one lucky client the chance to win a £5,000 holiday. Fifty runners-up will win a £100 holiday voucher, bringing the total giveaway to £10,000.

Stewart Travel is also offering £50 off all holidays booked by the end of June. Entries are open until August 31.

Stewart Travel has 13 branches in Ayr, Belfast, Bishopbriggs, Edinburgh, Glasgow City, Glasgow Forge, Helensburgh, Inverurie, Irvine, Kilmarnock, Paisley, Prestwick and Troon.