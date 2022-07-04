Strike at Interface is over after 15.25% pay offer accepted

On the picket line at Interface, Silverwood Industrial Area, Silverwood Rd, Lurgan, Craigavon

The strike, which started last Monday, finished today after talks at the Labour Relations Agency.

Staff voted overwhelmingly to accept 15.25% pay increase and end their strike action.

Unite General Secretary congratulated her members and all involved in the successful strike action: “This is a big win for our members working in Interface.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regional officer for the workers, Neil Moore of Unite, the union, added: “Our members have voted to accept an offer of up to 15.25% on their basic pay.