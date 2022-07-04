Strike at Interface is over after 15.25% pay offer accepted

The strike, which started last Monday, finished today after talks at the Labour Relations Agency.
Staff voted overwhelmingly to accept 15.25% pay increase and end their strike action.
Unite General Secretary congratulated her members and all involved in the successful strike action: “This is a big win for our members working in Interface.”
Regional officer for the workers, Neil Moore of Unite, the union, added: “Our members have voted to accept an offer of up to 15.25% on their basic pay.
“The ballot took place over the weekend following talks at the Labour Relations Agency on Friday. 73.9% of Unite members voted to accept.”