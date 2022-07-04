Strike at Interface is over after 15.25% pay offer accepted

Workers at Lurgan carpet factory have returned to work after a week long strike over pay.

By Claire Cartmill
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:31 pm
On the picket line at Interface, Silverwood Industrial Area, Silverwood Rd, Lurgan, Craigavon
The strike, which started last Monday, finished today after talks at the Labour Relations Agency.

Staff voted overwhelmingly to accept 15.25% pay increase and end their strike action.

Unite General Secretary congratulated her members and all involved in the successful strike action: “This is a big win for our members working in Interface.”

Regional officer for the workers, Neil Moore of Unite, the union, added: “Our members have voted to accept an offer of up to 15.25% on their basic pay.

“The ballot took place over the weekend following talks at the Labour Relations Agency on Friday. 73.9% of Unite members voted to accept.”

WorkersUnite