City Deal partnership celebrates early milestones in mission to create 20,000 new jobs and regenerate communities

Significant benefits are already being seen from the Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD), a decade-long investment programme aimed at boosting economic growth and innovation across the region, council members confirmed at a recent meeting held at Belfast City Hall.

The annual report highlighted key milestones, including the opening of Studio Ulster – a world-leading hub for real-time filmmaking, animation, and immersive media developed by Ulster University in partnership with Belfast Harbour. The UK Digital Twin Centre, funded by BRCD and Innovate UK, has also launched to support advanced manufacturing businesses with cutting-edge technology and expertise.

Construction has commenced on iREACH Health, a Queen’s University Belfast-led research centre set to enhance patient care through accelerated clinical trials, expected to open in 2027. The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) in Newtownabbey is also progressing and due to open next year. Meanwhile, the i4C Cleantech hub at Ballymena’s St Patrick’s regeneration site has secured funding contracts.

Wendy Langham, programme director, Belfast Stories, Alderman Alan Ewart, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Sharon McNicholl, deputy chief executive, Belfast City Council, Councillor Tom Brady, Ards and North Down Borough Council, councillor Ronan McLaughlin, Belfast City Council, councillor Declan Murphy, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and Emer Husbands, head of regional programmes, Belfast City Council are pictured at the meeting of the Belfast Region City Deal Council Panel at Belfast City Hall

Designs continue for several regeneration projects including Bangor Waterfront, Belfast Stories, Destination Royal Hillsborough, Carrickfergus Regeneration, and The Gobbins Phase 2. Work is set to begin soon on new theatre, conference, and civic hub facilities in Newry city centre.

The programme has awarded 21 contracts with social value clauses, providing paid employment, apprenticeships, skills development, and community wellbeing initiatives. Skills assessments were completed last year for the Creative Industries and Digital sectors.

Chair of Belfast City Council Councillor Ronan McLaughlin said: “It’s hugely rewarding to see the progress already being made on the Belfast Region City Deal – and the resulting social and economic benefits. As partners, we set out, over the period of a decade, to support the creation of up to 20,000 new and better jobs for people living here, to place the region at the top table of digital innovation, to create compelling world-class visitor attractions such as Belfast Stories and to help to regenerate our major towns and cities so we can deliver truly inclusive growth. And that’s exactly what we’re doing, right now.

“It’s incredible what can be achieved when we have a common vision, combined with resources, knowledge, energy and commitment. What the Belfast Region City Deal partners are delivering together is so much greater than what could be done individually. Not only is our collaboration already creating new contract opportunities for local businesses, skills development and globally outstanding resources to avail of – it’s building a much-enhanced international investment proposition for the city and region. And even more reason for people to choose to make this beautiful place their home.”