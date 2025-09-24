'The Chamber has significantly increased outreach to our membership': First Northern Ireland President of British Irish Chamber steps down and is praised for trailblazing leadership
Leading Northern Ireland business figure, Eddie Cullen, has been elected President of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, following the Chamber’s Annual General Meeting.
Mr Cullen, a consultant with Interpath (Ireland), succeeds Marie Doyle, who made history as the Chamber’s first Northern Irish President during her tenure, which began in October 2024.
He brings nearly 30 years of experience in banking, including eight years as managing director of Commercial Banking at Ulster Bank, and has spent the bulk of his career working for UK businesses in Ireland.
Originally from Kilkenny, he has been actively involved with the British Irish Chamber of Commerce for 10 years as a member and past chair of the Financial and Professional Services Committee and has been a Chamber board director for the past five years.
The Chamber paid tribute to Marie Doyle for her significant contributions: “We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to Marie as she steps down from this role, leaving a proud legacy behind.
"As our first Northern Irish President, Marie oversaw the launch of not just our Belfast Chapter, but our Scottish Chapter as well. Along with our ‘My Ambition’ Series and Women’s Network, the Chamber has significantly increased outreach to our membership under Marie’s leadership, across the regions and through new cohorts.
“We look forward to continuing to work with Marie as she continues to serve on the Chamber Board, as well as supporting Eddie as he takes up his new role at a very exciting time for the Chamber.”