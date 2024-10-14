Northern Ireland business woman appointed first-ever president for the British Irish Chamber of Commerce
The British Irish Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the election of Marie Doyle as its new president – the first ever from Northern Ireland.
Marie is a partner with Deloitte in Belfast and leads their technology and transformation in Northern Ireland. Marie has over 20 years’ experience working across industry, leading on large scale technology enabled transformation. She has been an active member of the Chamber for several years, has served as one of its Directors since 2019 and has been its vice-president for the past year.
Speaking on her appointment, Marie said: "I am honoured to be elected as president of the Chamber, at an important time for British Irish relations. There has clearly been a lot of focus on UK-Irish relations over recent years, though it is important to note trade remained strong, with the value of British Irish Trade well surpassing €100bn. Strong British Irish relations are clearly an important priority for both administrations, and I look forward to playing my part in fostering these over the course of my presidency."
Paul Lynam, deputy director General of the Chamber, added: "I am excited to work with Marie over the course of the next year, championing the British Irish trading relationship across both islands. Her deep understanding of this economic relationship on both sides of the Irish Sea, especially in Northern Ireland, will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to promote and safeguard the vital trade relationship between the UK and Ireland."
At the AGM the Chamber also elected Eddie Cullen, director at Interpath Advisory and chair of the Chamber’s Financial Services Committee as its vice-president.
