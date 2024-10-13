Popular Northern Ireland bar and restaurant to reopen this week - with its re-launched date already fully-booked
One of Carrick’s best-known restaurants is getting ready to reopen with a double night of celebration this week.
The Windrose Bar and Bistro closed in May after 22 years of serving customers at the waterfront location.
The much-loved venue is officially reopening on Thursday, October 17, followed by a ‘grand re-opening night’ on Saturday, October 26.
Then in September, it announced it was recruiting staff ahead of a return to the hospitality sector.
In a social media post this week, the Windrose, stated: “We’re thrilled to announce the official reopening of Windrose Bar & Bistro at Carrickfergus Marina on Thursday, 17th October
"To commence with and to allow our new team to bed in, we’ll be running a booking-only service for dining throughout the weekend. Don’t worry though, drinkers are welcome to pop in anytime without a booking.
"We’ve made some exciting changes, with fresh new menus, a revamped interior, and weekly live entertainment to make your return extra special.
“And mark your calendars for Saturday, 26th October – the amazing James Huish and his full live swing band will be here to bring the house down.
"Admission is free, but with limited availability, we highly recommend booking early to enjoy our new menu and reserve your spot.”
Revealing that the re-launch night is ‘fully-booked’: they added: “We are absolutely thrilled with the amazing response to our re-opening!
“Thank you to everyone who has booked so far – we are overwhelmed by the excitement and can’t wait to welcome you all back to the Windrose Bar & Bistro at Carrickfergus Marina!
“Whether you’re joining us for a relaxing dinner, soaking in the beautiful Marina views, or enjoying our live music, it’s going to be an experience to remember.”
Concluding they added: “Thank you for the incredible response to our re-launch night featuring the amazing James Huish & the Michael Bublé Band on Saturday, 26th October!
“While we are now fully booked, don’t miss your chance to be part of this special night—join our waitlist today!”
