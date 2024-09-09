Northern Ireland bar and restaurant reveals plans to reopen after closing due to 'increasingly difficult' conditions
A Northern Ireland bar and restaurant which closed its doors in May due to 'increasingly difficult' conditions in the hospitality industry has revealed plans to reopen next month.
The Windrose, based overlooking Carrickfergus Marina, had been serving customers in the area for over two decades when it shocked loyal customers by shutting.
In a Facebook post at the time, management wrote: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have decided to close the Windrose Bar and Restaurant.
“Conditions in the hospitality industry have made it increasingly difficult over the last number of years causing us to take this decision.
“We would like to thank all our staff, past and present, for their dedicated service over the past 22 years. Finally, thank you to all our loyal customers over the years!”
In response over 300 loyal customers took to the venue’s social media page to express their sadness and concern over the job losses and future development.
However speaking to the Belfast News Letter, Gary Callaghan, proprietor, explained: “We are delighted to bring the Windrose back to the local community, we have listened to the public opinion and plan to put in place some great new menus, cocktails and fantastic live entertainment.
"We will also be providing a much more causal dining experience. We also plan to refurbish our stunning Marina Suite into a dedicated wedding venue.”
In a social media post, the long-established business also revealed stated they are currently seeking staff: “We are delighted to announce that we will be re-opening the Windrose. We will announce the opening date in a few weeks.
“We are currently recruiting for all grades of staff including head chef, sous chef, kitchen porters, bar, staff, waiting staff.”
Since the post yesterday, nearly 400 people have expressed their delight.
