Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Ireland bar and restaurant has closed its doors due to 'increasingly difficult' conditions in the hospitality industry.

The Windrose, based overlooking Carrickfergus Marina, has been serving customers in the area for over two decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, the long-established business wrote: “It is with deep regret and sadness that we have decided to close the Windrose Bar and Restaurant.

“Conditions in the hospitality industry have made it increasingly difficult over the last number of years causing us to take this decision.

“We would like to thank all our staff, past and present, for their dedicated service over the past 22 years. Finally, thank you to all our loyal customers over the years!”

In response over 300 loyal customers took to the venue’s social media page to express their sadness and concern over the job losses and future development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Windrose Bar and Restaurant, based at Rodgers Quay in Carrickfergus, closes after 22 years. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Gordon wrote: ‘Gutted for Gary and family this government is to blame for zero support to outrageously corrupt energy and red tape regulations, vat and rates and other taxes! Plus people haven’t got the extra income to go out for dinner any more!’

L & V McC's Northern Ireland Food Review agreed: ‘So very sorry to hear this, I have wanted to try you for some time now, in fact I was saying to my best friend on Sunday that I was planning on going down to try you soon, the cost of running these businesses is crippling the families who own them, high rates, high rent, extortionate energy prices, higher minimum wages, high food costs etc is seeing more independent food establishments closing thinking of you, and all your staff at this very difficult time x’

Rachael posted: ‘Oh please no, I’m truly devastated. This is absolutely horrible news. I’m so sorry to hear this. My absolute favourite restaurant ever, I hope that in time you guys can return bigger and better than ever!’

June added: ‘The end of an era but thank you for all the great Fusion nights, all the girlies have such happy memories and many pics and videos of such good times!! I wish u luck in whatever future plans u have Gary.’