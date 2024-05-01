Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Co-founded by British fashion consultant Gok Wan, the awards aim to recognise outstanding East and South East Asian cuisine.

The restaurant group also took home Best Multi-Site venue, with 22 sites across the UK.

With a venue in Belfast’s Victoria Square, COSMO are renowned for elevating the buffet experience, perfecting food across six delicious cuisines. Offering over 150 dishes in a luxe self-service style world kitchen, COSMO was voted Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland at The Golden Chopsticks Awards, co-founded by Gok Wan to celebrate East and South East Asian cuisine in the UK.

The prestigious awards took place in London where COSMO’s regional teams picked up their prize onstage.

Kan Koo, partner at COSMO, said: “We are delighted to have COSMO officially crowned Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland by the prestigious Golden Chopsticks Awards.

Belfast restaurant COSMO has won Gok Wan's Golden Chopsticks award for Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland, with the awards recognising East and South East Asian cuisine. Pictured are Northern Ireland staff receiving their award from Gok Wan