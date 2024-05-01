Which restaurant is named best in Northern Ireland at Gok Wan’s Golden Chopsticks awards?
Belfast multi-cuisine restaurant COSMO Authentic World Kitchen has been recognised as the best restaurant in Northern Ireland by The Golden Chopsticks awards.
Co-founded by British fashion consultant Gok Wan, the awards aim to recognise outstanding East and South East Asian cuisine.
The restaurant group also took home Best Multi-Site venue, with 22 sites across the UK.
The prestigious awards took place in London where COSMO’s regional teams picked up their prize onstage.
Kan Koo, partner at COSMO, said: “We are delighted to have COSMO officially crowned Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland by the prestigious Golden Chopsticks Awards.
"Standards were so high across all of the categories this year so we're really thrilled to be chosen by the public amongst some fierce competition. As a multi-cuisine restaurant, we strive to offer our guests the very best handpicked dishes from across Asia, so we're delighted to have our Teppanyaki and Chinese menus recognised in this way by these national awards. "
