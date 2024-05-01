Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Northern Ireland firms have scooped five accolades at this year’s Irish Print Awards.

Antrim’s W&G Baird won accolades in all three shortlisted categories with gold award for Magazine, Brochure and Supplement Printer Of The Year, gold for Sheetfed Colour Offset printer of the Year and silver in Book Printer of the Year.

While Newtownards Print Library collected two gold awards for Litho Packaging of the Year and Silver for Food and Drink Packaging of the Year.

This year’s ceremony marked an exceptional celebration of invention and outstanding quality within the Irish printing industry and constituted the 45th iteration of the Irish Print Awards. This grand occasion took place at the Clontarf Castle in Dublin, assembling the best of the industry to recognise their accomplishments.

Speaking after the awards, Geoff Truesdale, co-founder and director, Print Library, said: “In a competitive marketplace, it is more important than ever for brands to stand out from the crowd and make their products pop on supermarket shelves.

"Our whole team gets a real buzz from working with our customers to bring these creative ideas to life, delivering a beautiful end product with a distinctive identity on-shelf.

Newtownards-based firm Print Library's Andrea McMaster and Amanda Stewart pictured at the Irish Print Awards

“Our innovative, creative, and resourceful people are key to our success as we continue to grow our market further across the island and beyond. We’re really proud that the team has been recognised in this way.”

Founded in 2001, Print Library is one of Northern Ireland’s leading print and packaging specialists, producing cardboard sleeves, cartons and boxes for food, drink, and lifestyle customers across the UK and Ireland.