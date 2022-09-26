The annual Ask an Architect event is back this year raising money for Friends of the Cancer Centre, one of Northern Ireland’s leading cancer charities.

The event, which is run by the Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA), sees chartered architects across Northern Ireland offering their expert services in return for a charitable donation of £40 to Friends of the Cancer Centre, in partnership with the Jill Todd Trust.

The Jill Todd Trust was set up in 2011, by local architect Barrie Todd and his wife Trish, in memory of their late daughter Jill, who they sadly lost to cancer. They began the initiative with the hopes to raise vital funds to aid cancer research, developing the Ask an Architect event as means to do this.

Members of the public can expect specialist advice, inspiration and ideas for design and renovation as well as energy efficiency and reducing running costs in an hour-long appointment from the best architects from 40 architectural practices all over the country.

Ciarán Fox, director at RSUA says getting an architect in for an hour’s consultation can radically transform your ideas about your home and even save money through energy efficiency advice.

“We are delighted to welcome back the Ask an Architect initiative for the seventh year in a row,” says Mr Fox. “Customers can expect the best quality service from top architects across the region and every penny goes to Friends of the Cancer Centre. The charity is close to our hearts and we are delighted to be able to support them and the incredible work they do for another year.”

The architects can provide advice for just about any eventuality to do with your home, from initial extension or refurbishment ideas to the finer details of a new project. They can also work on plans for domestic projects, businesses, community groups, churches and sports clubs, whether it is a small extension or renovation, all the way to a completely new build.

In addition to the planning, design and build, architects can also provide top-line advice on how to reduce living costs and on the carbon and energy performance of your building or home.

Friends of the Cancer Centre has been helping cancer patients for over 35 years, funding projects that have changed the lives of thousands of people living with cancer in Northern Ireland.

This event has been running since 2016 and has raised over £60,000 for the charity since its inception. The initiative is sponsored by NIE Networks and Progressive Building Society, who cover all administrative costs, meaning every penny can go directly to Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Ana Wilkinson, head of fundraising at Friends of the Cancer Centre commented: “We would like to thank The Jill Todd Trust, the RSUA and all the generous architects who are taking part in this great initiative.

“Ask an Architect has gone from strength to strength over the years helping home and office owners make the most of their properties. By working together in this way, we are raising money to fund vital local research and awareness, helping support families in Northern Ireland affected by cancer.”

Ask an Architect is running until Sunday, October 16.