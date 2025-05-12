Leading the Northern Ireland contingent is Omagh-based specialist building and civil engineering contractors Adman Group, ranked 46th nationally with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 104.53%

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four Northern Ireland companies have been recognised among the UK’s most dynamic businesses in the newly released ORESA Growth Index Top 100, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing firms based on sales growth.

Leading the Northern Ireland contingent is Omagh-based specialist building and civil engineering contractors Adman Group, ranked 46th nationally with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 104.53%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also featured are Readyegg (no 63) from Enniskillen which provide a wide range of egg products to the food service and manufacturing sectors throughout the UK and Ireland with a CAGR of 89.92 %.

Four Northern Ireland companies have been recognised among the UK’s most dynamic businesses in the newly released ORESA Growth Index Top 100, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing firms based on sales growth

Newry-based food-to-go manufacturer Around Noon (no. 85, 73.81% CAGR) was third ranked Northern Irish company to make the list and Ballymena-based bus manufacturer currently developing a hydrogen powered fleet Wrightbus was fourth (no. 96, 70.36% CAGR).

“We are proud to be part of the strong cohort of Northern Irish companies that are recognised in this year’s Growth Index,” said Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon.

Topping the national list is London-based ticketing platform DICE, with a remarkable CAGR of 412.16%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its fourth year, the ORESA Growth Index celebrates high-performing UK businesses and their leadership. The list highlights companies with the fastest-growing sales over the past two financial years, championing innovation, ambition, and equitable growth across all sectors.

Andy Higginson, chair of JD Sports and advisory chair of the Growth Index, noted that UK companies have shown resilience amid global uncertainty: “The last year or so has been a time of change. There were nearly 50 general elections around the world - a sign democracy is still going strong despite its detractors - and much macroeconomic turbulence, intensifying early in 2025. But despite all the challenges UK plc has faced, it has delivered the fastest-growing cohort of high-growth companies to date.”

Orlando Martins, founder and CEO of Growth Index, praises the ingenuity but also the mindset of the entrepreneurs and growth leaders on the list added: “Here’s to the optimists who made such extraordinary things happen.

"Their combination of ambition and a just-get-on-with-things mentality breeds resilience, which saw many of them through the convulsions of the early 2020s.