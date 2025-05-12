The move comes after a period of strong growth for ICW Group across its UK base where it provides services to a broad range of major property developers, housebuilders and construction firms

Belfast-headquartered ICW Group, a leading provider of building warranties and building control services, has extended its services to the Republic of Ireland (RoI) market.

The move comes after a period of strong growth for the company across its UK base where it provides services to a broad range of major property developers, housebuilders and construction firms.

Trading as ICW Europe, the company will offer structural warranties to housebuilders and developers operating in Ireland, a move which broadens the company’s geographic reach. As part of the expansion, it will have building surveyors and support teams based across the region.

ICW Europe is offering a range of structural warranties through its insurance business. Services include a 10-year residential policy on new builds, renovations and retrospective cover; a commercial building warranty, which provides bespoke coverage for commercial or mixed-use projects; and affordable housing cover for either 10 or 12 years.

Warranty premiums are based on the build cost of the project, rather than the sale price, to provide better value and realistic cover which protects homeowners. Critically, policies are underwritten by A-rated insurers and accompanied by ICW’s industry-leading customer service.

Laurance Belton, sales director, ICW Europe, said: “We are delighted to extend our market-leading warranties offering to the Irish market. We have built a name for ICW as a provider of choice and integrity for builders and developers across the UK and will now be able to partner with clients on their projects in Ireland.

The house building sector in Ireland is vibrant, and we are excited to be able to work with customers to provide them with a higher quality and better value service for building warranties.”

Andrew Spratt, director, ICW Europe, said: “We have worked hard to develop a reputation across our business for customer service excellence, which has proved increasingly popular with our growing client base.