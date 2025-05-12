Working as a senior adviser to Alan Campbell, SONI’s chief executive, the Board of Directors and Executive team, Ms. Mallon will oversee the System Operator’s communications and engagement function, including SONI’s engagement with government, political representatives, industry, local communities and the media

Northern Ireland’s electricity grid operator, SONI (System Operator for Northern Ireland), has announced the appointment of Nichola Mallon as its new head of corporate affairs.

Working as a senior adviser to Alan Campbell, SONI’s chief executive, the Board of Directors and Executive team, Ms. Mallon will oversee the System Operator’s communications and engagement function, including SONI’s engagement with government, political representatives, industry, local communities and the media.

A former Infrastructure Minister and the current Head of Trade and Devolved Policy at Logistics UK, Nichola Mallon brings a wealth of expertise and experience to support the delivery of the System Operator’s new multi-year Strategy.

Speaking about the appointment, chief executive, Alan Campbell, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nichola to this important role in our senior leadership team at SONI. As Head of Corporate Affairs, Nichola will play a pivotal role in positioning SONI as a trusted adviser to government, regulators and industry in the development and delivery of energy policy here in Northern Ireland.

“With the recent publication of our new Strategy, SONI is embarking on an exciting, new chapter and Nichola’s experience, expertise and insight will be invaluable in achieving our ambition to be a world-class Transmission System Operator working for everyone in Northern Ireland.”

Nichola Mallon has almost two decades of experience working at a senior leadership level across local government, the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Northern Ireland Executive. A former Infrastructure Minister, Special Advisor and Lord Mayor of Belfast, she has a detailed understanding of government and a strong track record in strategic communications, stakeholder engagement and public affairs.

Most recently, Nichola has represented the logistics and transport industry. Currently Head of Trade and Devolved Policy at Logistics UK, she leads policy development, communications and engagement with governments on trade related issues impacting the business organisation's 21,000 members across the UK.

Nichola said: “At a crucial time in Northern Ireland’s energy transition, I am excited to take up this important role with SONI. As Northern Ireland’s grid operator, SONI’s work is vital for enabling a cleaner, more secure energy future for everyone in Northern Ireland. I look forward to working closely with the team at SONI and colleagues across government, regulatory authorities and industry to deepen the collaboration that is so important for achieving our collective ambitions.

“As we seek to decarbonise our society and economy, we must also redouble our efforts with local communities and consumers to ensure they are at the heart of our plans to transform the grid and they feel the benefits of this once-in-a-generation transition.