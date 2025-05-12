The Publicity Association of Northern Ireland (PANI) has announced legendary advertiser Sir John Hegarty as chair of the jury for the 2025 PANI Awards – Northern Ireland’s premier celebration of creative excellence in advertising

Established in 1958, PANI is one of the longest running marketing and communications associations in the UK and Ireland. The 16th PANI Awards will launch soon and culminate with a gala ceremony in November at the Culloden Estate and Spa

One of the industry’s most respected creative minds, Sir John Hegarty is perhaps best known as one of the founding members of Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH), the agency that originated “Vorsprung durch Technik” – now one of the most recognised German mottos in popular culture – and which produced the game-changing 1985 ‘Laundrette’ ad for Levi’s® which reignited interest in the brand’s timeless 501 jeans and sent sales skyrocketing across Europe.

As chair, Sir John will preside over an esteemed panel of judges whose experience spans global agencies such as BBH, Havas, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, AMV BBDO, and more.

“We are beyond delighted to welcome Sir John Hegarty as chair of the jury for this year’s PANI Awards,” said Janine Wells, chair of the PANI Awards.

“His enduring impact on creativity and culture make him the perfect steward for Northern Ireland’s premier creative honours. Sir John is a creative who is held in very high esteem and we’re confident this year’s entrants will welcome the opportunity to showcase their work to an industry pioneer and judging panel whose expertise knows no bounds.”

Sir John is a past speaker at PANI Presidents’ Lunches and he was featured prominently in the 2017 PANI Awards theme, alongside Saatchi and Ogilvy, which paid homage to icons of the industry.

Sir John added: “It’s real honour to chair these awards and to do so with such an accomplished panel. We must always remember awards are only as good as the work entered and the quality of the judges involved.”