Londonderry hospitality venue Da Vinci’s dismisses online conspiracy theories as legal team investigates, promising a bright future with ongoing refurbishments

The proprietors of Da Vinci’s Hotel in Londonderry have strongly condemned what they describe as “libellous posts” and “ridiculous conspiracy theories” circulating on social media over the weekend.

In a statement issued this morning (Monday), management confirmed that legal proceedings are underway to address the defamatory claims, while reaffirming their commitment to a major refurbishment and long-term investment in the landmark hospitality venue.

The customer notice posted on its social media explained: "Da Vincis Hotel has been aware of libellous posts circulating on social media.

"Whilst our legal team addresses the defamatory comments made by certain individuals on social media over the weekend, we would like to categorically state that there is absolutely no truth in any of the rumours and the hotel looks forward to welcoming guests to our wonderful hotel.”

The statement referred to ongoing investment proposals, continuing: “We have already commenced our refurbishment plans which will initially see improvement of guestrooms and guest areas in the hotel.

"This significant investment is a sign of our confidence in the local area with exciting ambitions for Da Vincis in the coming years.

“We are sympathetic to the heritage of the hotel and under our leadership & further investment Da Vincis will continue to flourish and maintain its reputation as an iconic tourist destination in Northern Ireland.”

The management and owners said they would not dignify the false rumours circulating online with any further response.