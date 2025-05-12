Renowned for delivering best-in-class and sustainable projects McAleer & Rushe has continued to perform strongly and expects its turnover to reach £550m in 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cookstown design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe has grown its turnover by 12.6% in 2024 to £491m with pre-tax profits rising by 46% to £16m supported by a growing pipeline of large-scale schemes across its UK operations.

Renowned for delivering best-in-class and sustainable projects McAleer & Rushe has continued to perform strongly and expects its turnover to reach £550m in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This controlled growth for the company saw its cash at bank by the end of 2024 reach £71m up from £53.1m the previous year, in line with net profits.

McAleer & Rushe has grown its turnover by 12.6% in 2024 to £491m with pre-tax profits rising by 46% to £16m supported by a growing pipeline of large-scale schemes across its UK operations.

Notable projects secured by McAleer & Rushe in 2024 include a £225m residential project at Bermondsey, a £110m PBSA scheme at Crutched Friars, London, the £40m Croke Park hotel in Dublin. and a £80m later living scheme in Royal Tunbridge Wells.

The growth of McAleer & Rushe is underpinned by its commitment to long-term partnerships, retaining and developing its highly experienced workforce, and a focus on ESG principles.

Eamonn Laverty, Group chief executive, explained: “Our latest construction results reflect our position as a trusted and competitive delivery partner, driven by sustained activity across the residential, student accommodation, office, and hotel sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAleer & Rushe has grown its turnover by 12.6% in 2024 to £491m with pre-tax profits rising by 46% to £16m supported by a growing pipeline of large-scale schemes across its UK operations

"We have seen a notable uplift in the build-to-rent and private sale markets, while 2024 has also marked growth in the later living sector, a strategic area of opportunity for the business going forward.

“The strength of our long-standing supply chain partnerships together with the commitment of our very dedicated management and staff remains central to how we deliver high-quality, efficient and sustainable schemes for our clients.”

Investing in their London headquarters, McAleer & Rushe have commenced an extension and refurbishment of their office at Drury Lane, Covent Garden, aiming to transform it into a modern, energy-efficient Grade A office building.

The company has also made long-term changes and implemented targeted measures to become more sustainable, including a pledge to become a Net Zero business by 2045.