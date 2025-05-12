Controlled growth for Cookstown firm sees 'cash at bank' reach £71million last year up from £53.1million the previous year
Cookstown design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe has grown its turnover by 12.6% in 2024 to £491m with pre-tax profits rising by 46% to £16m supported by a growing pipeline of large-scale schemes across its UK operations.
Renowned for delivering best-in-class and sustainable projects McAleer & Rushe has continued to perform strongly and expects its turnover to reach £550m in 2025.
This controlled growth for the company saw its cash at bank by the end of 2024 reach £71m up from £53.1m the previous year, in line with net profits.
Notable projects secured by McAleer & Rushe in 2024 include a £225m residential project at Bermondsey, a £110m PBSA scheme at Crutched Friars, London, the £40m Croke Park hotel in Dublin. and a £80m later living scheme in Royal Tunbridge Wells.
The growth of McAleer & Rushe is underpinned by its commitment to long-term partnerships, retaining and developing its highly experienced workforce, and a focus on ESG principles.
Eamonn Laverty, Group chief executive, explained: “Our latest construction results reflect our position as a trusted and competitive delivery partner, driven by sustained activity across the residential, student accommodation, office, and hotel sectors.
"We have seen a notable uplift in the build-to-rent and private sale markets, while 2024 has also marked growth in the later living sector, a strategic area of opportunity for the business going forward.
“The strength of our long-standing supply chain partnerships together with the commitment of our very dedicated management and staff remains central to how we deliver high-quality, efficient and sustainable schemes for our clients.”
Investing in their London headquarters, McAleer & Rushe have commenced an extension and refurbishment of their office at Drury Lane, Covent Garden, aiming to transform it into a modern, energy-efficient Grade A office building.
The company has also made long-term changes and implemented targeted measures to become more sustainable, including a pledge to become a Net Zero business by 2045.
Balancing commercial success with environmental responsibility, McAleer & Rushe has built a comprehensive ESG framework, ensuring they deliver low-impact, high-performance buildings.