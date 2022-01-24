Tim Hortons announce opening date for new Ballymena drive-thru restaurant

Tim Hortons will open a new drive-thru restaurant in Ballymena

Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain, will open a new drive-thru restaurant at Larne Road Link, Ballymena on Monday, January 31 at 7am.

The location will offer both a warm, welcoming and comfortable restaurant, as well as a drive thru lane for everyone to enjoy Canada’s favourite coffee.

To celebrate the opening, the first fan in the drive-thru and restaurant queue will be awarded with free drinks for a whole year (a prize worth a staggering £3,100). The brand will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

In addition, Tim Hortons will run a series of giveaways including free drinks and donuts for those who activate their Tim Hortons’ digital wallet. Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant or by visiting here via their mobile to activate the rewards wallet.

Famed for its Canadian charm, the new Tim Hortons restaurant will open round the clock from 6am till midnight, seven days a week. The menu will feature best-selling items, including Timbits®, Iced Capps, Freshly Baked Donuts and Tims® Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Fans of the brand will also be thrilled by its newly launched menu that will be available at the new Ballymena venue which includes a new Heniz Baked Beans breakfast range, vegetarian pesto lunch/dinner range and hot and cold vegan lattes.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer at Tim Hortons U.K. & Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to have secured a fantastic location in Ballymena for our new drive-thru restaurant. Our existing restaurants in Northern Ireland have proven to be extremely popular amongst our fans, the new drive thru restaurant in Ballymena will bring our total to eight open locations in Northern Ireland. The team are all very excited to greet our loyal fans visiting the new location and meeting new guests too.”

