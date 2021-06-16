Travel and Tourism expert Diane Poole OBE opens new agency

DP Consultancy oﬀers a wide range of services to local companies working in the tourism, travel and leisure industry.

Diane has been an active member of the travel sector for over 40 years since joining NI Railways in the 1970s, during which time she has gained a wealth of experience across a number of industry sectors including ferry travel, destination marketing and strategic partnership development.

She has also held a number of Board advisory positions including Chair of Causeway Coast and Glens Tourism Partnership for over 15 years and in 2009, she was awarded an OBE for her services to the tourism industry in Northern Ireland

Diane is now looking forward to using her vast experience to help companies emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic that has devastated the industry over the past 14 months.

“The last 12 months have been extremely diﬃcult for everyone involved in the travel and tourism sector, one of the hardest hit industries of our local economy,” said Diane.

“However, as the green shoots of positivity appear with the continued easing of lockdown restrictions, it’s now time for the industry to reset itself to prepare for the ‘restart’.

“Through DP Consultancy, I aim to use my 40 years’ experience, skills set and network of contacts to help organisations, groups or individuals who want to reset their objectives in the sector and plan for growth once again.

“The travel and tourism industry is one of the most dynamic, innovative and resilient sectors in our local economy and I am conﬁdent that DP Consultancy can help play a role in its recovery.”

