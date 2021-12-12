Trip targets luxury travel business for NI

John Costelloe, The K Club; Sheila King, Sheen Falls Lodge; Yvonne Donohue, The Shelbourne; Deirdre Cullina, The Merrion; Marie Chawke, Dromoland Castle; Steve Fenton, MHL Hotel Collection; Gillian Costelloe, By Appointment DMC; Crothúr Murphy, Custom Ireland; Richard Byrne-Afoullouss, Adams & Butler; Paula Carroll, Ashford Castle; Siobhán Naughton, Tourism Ireland; Siobhán O’Sullivan, Mount Juliet Estate; Ciara Hanley, Ireland’s Blue Book; David Cronin, Killarney Hotels; Paula Ward, Paula Ward’s Ireland; Olivia Frawley, Tourism Ireland; Liz Godfrey, Adare Manor; Tanya Dawson, Luxurious Ireland; Leigh Heggarty, Galgorm; Eoin McGrath, Hastings Hotels; Carol Hinch, Ballynahinch Castle Hotel; Michelle Blake, Dylan Hotel; Roisin Wallace, Original Irish Hotels; Natasha Johnston, Tourism Ireland; Emer Mortell, Dream Escape, at ILTM in Cannes

ILTM is an invitation-only event for the global luxury travel industry – attracting more than 1,800 influential travel agents and decision-makers who design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their high net-worth international clients, from 80 different countries.

Luxury travel editors and journalists from international publications are also in attendance.

The four-day event - which took place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes - involved a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions and was an excellent opportunity for the tourism businesses from the island of Ireland to meet, and do business with, the influential travel agents and journalists.

Louise Finnegan, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Partnership, said: “Our participation at this year’s ILTM in Cannes is an excellent platform to showcase the superb luxury tourism offering around Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland – from our boutique hotels, castles and luxury resorts, to our rich culture and heritage; and not forgetting our world-class golf and our superb culinary scene.