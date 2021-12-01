UK first as Toyota launch comparison exclusive deal with CompareNI

Seopa, the parent company of Quotezone.co.uk and CompareNI.com, was founded by the Northern Irish entrepreneur, Greg Wilson, in 2003.

From its headquarters in Belfast, Greg Wilson, CEO, and Ian Wilson, managing director, have grown the company to more than 50 team members spread across two European offices.

This new collaboration will give UK customers exclusive access to Toyota Insurance Services’ quality online car insurance products – for the very first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toyota Insurance Services is a joint venture between Aioi Nissay Dowa (AND-E), and Toyota Financial Services, who were established in London in 1999. They are a subsidiary of AND-E, which is part of the MS&AD group, one of Asia’s largest insurers - they have a long history with Toyota and provide Toyota insurance policies to the local and global markets.

This exclusive deal is a large step for Toyota Insurance Services, who provide a unique selling point for Toyota and Lexus customers - using genuine parts by approved repairers, which helps to protect any existing customer warranties - is hoped to provide a basis for the company’s expansion into the car insurance market within the UK.

Jason Milton, managing director of Toyota Insurance Services, said: “We’re committed to providing a combination of competitive insurance premiums, great customer service and a comprehensive range of benefits; Car Insurance by Toyota Insurance Services via the CompareNI platform, empowers our customers to connect with the brand at a time and a place that works for them, providing security and peace of mind that in the event of an accident, all repair work will be performed by Toyota trained technicians with genuine Toyota parts and to Toyota standards”.

Toyota’s director of customer service, Robin Giles, continued: “These are admittedly early days for Car Insurance by Toyota Insurance Services in this space, but through our careful approach to put the needs of our customers first, this should facilitate the growth we see for our product. At Toyota, we endeavour to provide distinctive new approaches that will benefit our customers and provide them with complete peace-of-mind protection, the recent launch of Relax, is a prime example, and a first for the UK motor industry, offering cover for up to a decade on every new and used car”.

CompareNI.com is now Northern Ireland’s largest comparison platform, celebrating 12 years as the country’s go-to financial comparison service. Together with sister brand Quotezone.co.uk - one of the UK’s leading providers of price comparison services for the motor industry - the platforms were the first to launch both van insurance and bicycle insurance aggregators in the UK.

Greg Wilson CEO of parent company Seopa and Founder of comparison sites CompareNI.com and Quotezone.co.uk, added: “In 2020, 73% of internet users were reported to have made a purchase online. This pandemic induced surge in demand has accelerated the need for efficient digital insurance solutions. Our platform allows consumers the opportunity to compare policies right across a diverse range of providers and products instantly, from the safety of their own home.

“We are really pleased that Toyota Insurance Services has decided to launch their comparison debut in the UK with us, we pride ourselves on having pioneering comparison technology and our product range is one of the largest in the industry. CompareNI.com and Quotezone.co.uk also have a natural synergy with Toyota Insurance Services, because all three brands are deeply committed to going above and beyond for their customers.

“A significant number of Toyota and Lexus drivers use our price comparison sites to find better deals on their car insurance each year, and with the addition of Toyota Insurance Services to our panel, these motorists will have access to an insurance provider that has expert knowledge and experience in these specific insurance products.”

CompareNI.com is Northern Ireland’s largest insurance comparison website, and has helped over 650,000 users compare products from over 200 insurers - recommended by 97% of reviewers on Reviews.co.uk, based on over 1,900 customer reviews.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.