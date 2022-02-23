UK’s first New Look outlet to open in Northern Ireland this weekend

The 2406 Sq ft store will open its doors at the Lotus Property-owned scheme on February 25 offering women’s clothing, footwear, accessories.

Lotus Property was advised by KLM Real Estate and Johnstone Property Consultants Ltd.

Following in the footsteps of Molton Brown, Joules and Asics, New Look is the latest retailer to set its sights on Northern Ireland as a prime retail location and is among a number of brands that have opened ‘firsts’ at the scheme including Crew Clothing and Luke1977. This will be the retailer’s first venture into outlet retail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned for its womenswear and teen fashion, Emma Lessani, head of property at New Look, said: “We are thrilled to open our first ever outlet store at The Boulevard. With high trading figures and a large footfall of key audience demographics, we feel this designer shopping destination is the perfect location for us to trial an outlet store, reaching both new and existing customers across Northern Ireland, and offering fantastic value on last season’s fashions.”

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard, explained: “The Boulevard continues to buck national reports that indicate a decline in shopper footfall. We are delighted that we continue to grow despite the challenging years just past. In December 2021 we recorded our best month of sales on record and 2021 saw an overall increase of +23% compared to the same trading period in 2019.

“New Look is a fantastic addition to The Boulevard’s retail portfolio and slots in seamlessly with our other fashion brands such as Kurt Geiger, Guess, and Levi’s. We, alongside our customers, are very much looking forward to welcoming the well-known retailer onsite. The signing is a testament to the success of the scheme.”

For all leasing enquiries please contact KLM Real Estate and Johnstone Property Consultants Ltd.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.