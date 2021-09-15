United Wines signs All-Ireland deal with Titanic whiskey brand

Leading drinks distributor United Wines has secured an exclusive all-Ireland distribution deal with Titanic Distillers, Belfast’s newest premium Irish Whiskey brand.

The partnership will see Craigavon-based United Wines handle all distribution for the new whiskey through its extensive On-and Off-Trade customer base in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The deal includes more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples.

Titanic Distillers commercial director Stephen Symington and United Wines managing director Martin McAuley

This year promises to be a massive one for Titanic Distillers.

Not only has the company secured one of the most globally recognised brand names on the planet but it is based in the famous Titanic Quarter of Belfast and has submitted plans to convert the historic Titanic Pump-House and Thompson Dock into a new distillery and world class tourist attraction.

Highlighting his delight at securing the contract, United Wines managing director Martin McAuley, said: “To say we are excited to have secured the exclusive distribution rights for Titanic Distillers Premium Irish Whiskey is an understatement.

“To secure such a premium brand as Titanic Distillers is a real coup.

“The whiskey itself is second to none but the plans that the company has for a distillery on the very site where the Titanic was built, gives the brand a uniqueness and an authenticity that is impossible to recreate.

“Irish Whiskey is the fastest growing spirits category of the last 10 years with sales expected to double in the next 20 years.

“We’re really looking forward to working together with Titanic Distillers to promote this truly unique brand and product.”

Founded by Belfast businessmen Peter Lavery, Richard Irwin and Stephen Symington, Titanic Distillers is based at the Titanic Pump-House, a listed building that was first opened in 1911.

Described as ‘full and rich with a smoky hint and a lingering finish’, Titanic Distillers Premium Irish Whiskey has already been listed in many of Belfast’s best-known pubs and hotels, such as Bittles Bar, The Duke of York, Dark Horse and the Hastings Hotels group which includes the 5-star Culloden, Grand Central, Europa and Stormont hotels.

Illustrating the history of the iconic product and brand, Titanic Distillers Commercial director Stephen Symington also outlined their plans for the future which include ‘exciting plans for the Titanic Pump-House and Dry Dock which will only serve to reinforce the spirit of Belfast’.

He continued: “We’re delighted to team up with United Wines as we launch Titanic Distillers Premium Irish Whiskey into the Irish market.

“We’re very aware that, in Titanic Distillers, we have a big responsibility as custodians of a huge historic global brand that is synonymous with Belfast.

“So we have laboured long and hard to develop and create a premium Irish Whiskey brand of which Belfast and Northern Ireland can be very proud.

“In the days before Prohibition, Belfast was once the largest producer of Irish Whiskey on the island of Ireland.

“We want to revive this great distilling tradition and bring Belfast back to the forefront of Irish Whiskey production.

“What better way to do that than with an authentic brand that we feel embodies the very spirit of Belfast and of the workers who built the Titanic.

“We are now collaborating with stakeholders and funders, including Invest NI, on some really exciting plans for the Titanic Pump-House and Dry Dock which will only serve to reinforce this spirit.

“We look forward to sharing these plans in due course.”

United Wines was founded in 1985 and employs 50 people on the island of Ireland and boasts an extensive portfolio of products.

