Watch: TikTok sensation Cairde star in Northern Ireland tourism video

TikTok sensation Cairde during filming outside Titanic Belfast for a new video showcasing Northern Ireland with Helen McGorman, Tourism Ireland, David Meany, Contiki and Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI

Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI have teamed up with Contiki – a major US tour operator which targets younger travellers – and TikTok sensation Cairde, to showcase some of Northern Ireland’s most popular attractions.

The talented dancers of Cairde – the group best known for their videos on TikTok – have been dancing their way around Northern Ireland. Footage of the dancers performing their routine at some of our most popular attractions, including Titanic Belfast, the Giant’s Causeway, the Dark Hedges and Glenshane Country Farm, has been used to create a new video as part of a new promotion in the United States with Contiki – designed specifically to attract younger travellers. Filming also took place in Dublin, at the Guinness Storehouse and in Temple Bar.

The video will be shared this week – specially timed to coincide with St Patrick’s Day – on Contiki’s TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as by email to its customer database. The Cairde dancers will also share the video with their 2.7 million followers on TikTok and with their 359,000 followers on Instagram. And Tourism Ireland will also share the content with its fans and followers on its social media platforms in the US market – reminding them that Northern Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen McGorman, Tourism Ireland’s head of stakeholder engagement NI, said “We are delighted to work with Cairde to showcase Northern Ireland in a fun way. Our aim is to bring a smile to the faces of people and to convey the message that Northern Ireland offers the warmest of welcomes and great fun, as well as wonderful scenery and heritage. Our message is that Northern Ireland is open for business again and we cannot wait to welcome back visitors from the United States. We’re telling prospective visitors that a warm welcome awaits them when they travel here, despite the disruption of the last couple of years.”

Eimear Callaghan, Tourism NI’s business solutions manager, explained: “The return of international visitors to Northern Ireland is crucial to the recovery of our industry here and we are delighted to partner once again with the Contiki team on such an exciting project showcasing some of Northern Ireland’s most iconic and memorable experiences.”

Contiki’s Content marketing director, Lottie Norman, added: “We think dance and travel go together so naturally and can’t wait to see our global community join the movement and show off their moves in travel destinations across the world. Making those connections across borders is what Contiki is all about. Cairde are a perfect example of how dance is so rooted in culture and national identity yet can still really resonate with young audiences everywhere. They’re the perfect group to kickstart the Contiki Movement.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.