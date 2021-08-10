Weavers Cross plan proposals submitted

This next step comes now construction works for the Transport Hub is well underway and the procurement for a development partner for the Weavers Cross Regeneration Project has also commenced.

Weavers Cross will regenerate 1.3+million square feet of developable space on a brownfield site as a dynamic new mixed-use destination in the heart of Belfast. As an exciting city development, it will offer a modern employment space delivering new job opportunities attracting long-term investment alongside residential and city living to support the aims of the Belfast Agenda.

Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive, Translink, said: “Weavers Cross is transformational, a catalyst for regeneration through reconnection and supporting the City’s transition to a low carbon economy. Once fully occupied, it will have the potential to create up to 8,000 workspaces in Grade A office accommodation and mixed tenure residential for up to 1,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weaver Cross outline proposals

“An estimated 20-year development cycle, over the lifetime of the build, will continue to stimulate and support the local construction sector and its supply chain. Combined with the islands largest integrated transport hub at its heart, this scheme could also generate at least £1billion in economic output and spend in the economy. Translink’s vision is to maximise this transport led regeneration opportunity, driving social, economic, and environmental benefits, enhancing connectivity and delivering sustainable and inclusive growth.

“Weavers Cross will create a destination for shopping, working, employment, living and socialising. The new flagship Transport Hub, a high-tech focal point for bus, rail and active travel will cater for 20 million passenger journeys annually and will act as a powerful engine for energy, growth, and increased footfall, bringing people from all over the island by train and bus. As work on site continues, we have welcomed strong political, business, and local support.

“Before submitting the outline planning application, we will be organising an extensive pre-application consultation process. This will see a programme of community engagement with residents, community groups, business owners and young people delivered through a mixture of online and public space exhibitions and workshops.

“The outline master plan will enable development, by our partners, of a new gateway destination in the heart of the city. Providing a flexible framework to realise a long-term vision for sustainable, high-quality mixed-use buildings woven around new public spaces, centred on Saltwater Square.

“This project will have immense environmental significance and social value for the city as we work to deliver a legacy of inclusive regeneration, new wayfinding for increased footfall to the surrounding communities and links to our local hospitals, universities, and beyond creating benefits for all who work, live and study here.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.